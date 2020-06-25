back
Arizona councilman says "I can't breathe" protesting face masks
"I can't breathe." An Arizona councilman has had to apologize for mocking George Floyd's last words at an anti-mask rally...
06/25/2020 6:38 PM
45 comments
Dominique M.19 minutes
Ne l'écoutez pas, protégez vous. Keep care from France 🇫🇷 💕
David O.20 minutes
Wanker
Nata L.21 minutes
A mask does not prohibit breathing but a knee to the neck does. This pos needs to go.
Amrinder S.31 minutes
Rip america
Sue K.33 minutes
Plain ignorance and to use Floyd's words to get his unfounded point across: shocking
Wayne M.39 minutes
Get over it move along
Jacqueline H.41 minutes
So sadly disgusting😢
Vince D.an hour
Idiots everywhere. They are really showing themselves now aren’t they. Is this really the best we can do? Is the bar really that low?
Michael P.an hour
IDIOTS😜👎
Lina P.an hour
Hopefully he'll soon experiencing the feeling of 'I can't breathe' when Covid19 hits his lung.
Jose B.an hour
Omg come on George Floyd doesn’t own those words and the councilman was talking about the stupid masks there a joke..
Fernando A.an hour
sounds like someone we know... 😒
Minn S.an hour
I don't know and not understand what is wrong with these people not even wanna cooperate to fight the pandemic that attack your city..just wear the mask n stop the spread..thank god my country now is almost fully safe from the virus and we have zero cases lately,my country will be free from the virus just in few days..well thank god that's because we cooperate help fighting against corona..gotta think about ya own future..
Eileen M.an hour
Anyone who refuses to where a mask is beyond Selfish and Stupid......just like their president..😷
Susana A.an hour
D*ck
Peggy D.an hour
👎🏻🤢
Joan C.an hour
Tough guy...jerk
Roland C.an hour
What a moron
Michelle J.an hour
idiot on multiple counts.look at the countries that got early control of the virus...they used masks
Snježana J.an hour
Darwin