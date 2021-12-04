back
Army lieutenant held at gunpoint by police at traffic stop
"I’m actively serving this country, and this is how you’re going to treat me?" This Black army lieutenant was held at gunpoint by police after being pulled over for a traffic violation.
04/12/2021 2:13 PM
- New
66 comments
Valerie F.15 minutes
This is why we kneel 😤
Paula C.15 minutes
Police guys are si cucu My gosh i can believe what iam watching
Remle A.16 minutes
This kind of crazy 🤪
Janie W.16 minutes
😢 terrible
Antonio S.16 minutes
I thought joe Biden was going to stop all this 😂😂 Kamala Harris should be doing something 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 good job guys !
Shawana B.16 minutes
This have been going on to black military personnel for a very long time. Just imagined what they went through during segregation in the military of all places. The caucasity of it all even with all this video evidence of racism going on in this country some white folks will stay say it doesn't exist anymore.
Lee M.16 minutes
Just follow what the police says....simple as that
Muhammad A.17 minutes
Just a normal day in.... You know where 😬
Michael C.20 minutes
If you want to be a legal type gangster, select criminology...
Christian B.20 minutes
"To protect and serve" has become the saddest joke ever :/
Lea G.20 minutes
If they'll do this to heroes they are big fat zeros
Muhammad B.20 minutes
Men WTF this is Going to worst, America can never compete with china because they become racis with their own people even their soldiers
Abu B.21 minutes
Shame America everyday bad news shame on you,it's really saddly,both side wrong ✌️
Rachael N.21 minutes
Thank God now hes a civilian .......he should be jailed that old mf
Md S.22 minutes
People should be feeling safe around Cops but the reality is just opposite.
Dorothy O.22 minutes
What the hell is WRONG with the police these Day's??????
Mirza A.23 minutes
Now you see people the real face of America..
Alessandra M.24 minutes
I swear to god that it is time so called law enforcement actually understand what that means, and need to remember the rights of citizens. Absolutely disgusted at how this young man was treated by them. Setting record straight here, I am white and these officers were so wrong to treat another human being in the way they treated a very calm and collected young man. Shame on you
Jenniferceline C.24 minutes
Shame
Rohib U.24 minutes
So even in USA army black people are not safe