Army lieutenant held at gunpoint by police at traffic stop

"I’m actively serving this country, and this is how you’re going to treat me?" This Black army lieutenant was held at gunpoint by police after being pulled over for a traffic violation.

04/12/2021 2:13 PM
66 comments

  • Valerie F.
    15 minutes

    This is why we kneel 😤

  • Paula C.
    15 minutes

    Police guys are si cucu My gosh i can believe what iam watching

  • Remle A.
    16 minutes

    This kind of crazy 🤪

  • Janie W.
    16 minutes

    😢 terrible

  • Antonio S.
    16 minutes

    I thought joe Biden was going to stop all this 😂😂 Kamala Harris should be doing something 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 good job guys !

  • Shawana B.
    16 minutes

    This have been going on to black military personnel for a very long time. Just imagined what they went through during segregation in the military of all places. The caucasity of it all even with all this video evidence of racism going on in this country some white folks will stay say it doesn't exist anymore.

  • Lee M.
    16 minutes

    Just follow what the police says....simple as that

  • Muhammad A.
    17 minutes

    Just a normal day in.... You know where 😬

  • Michael C.
    20 minutes

    If you want to be a legal type gangster, select criminology...

  • Christian B.
    20 minutes

    "To protect and serve" has become the saddest joke ever :/

  • Lea G.
    20 minutes

    If they'll do this to heroes they are big fat zeros

  • Muhammad B.
    20 minutes

    Men WTF this is Going to worst, America can never compete with china because they become racis with their own people even their soldiers

  • Abu B.
    21 minutes

    Shame America everyday bad news shame on you,it's really saddly,both side wrong ✌️

  • Rachael N.
    21 minutes

    Thank God now hes a civilian .......he should be jailed that old mf

  • Md S.
    22 minutes

    People should be feeling safe around Cops but the reality is just opposite.

  • Dorothy O.
    22 minutes

    What the hell is WRONG with the police these Day's??????

  • Mirza A.
    23 minutes

    Now you see people the real face of America..

  • Alessandra M.
    24 minutes

    I swear to god that it is time so called law enforcement actually understand what that means, and need to remember the rights of citizens. Absolutely disgusted at how this young man was treated by them. Setting record straight here, I am white and these officers were so wrong to treat another human being in the way they treated a very calm and collected young man. Shame on you

  • Jenniferceline C.
    24 minutes

    Shame

  • Rohib U.
    24 minutes

    So even in USA army black people are not safe

