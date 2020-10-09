back

Army vet on why he protests in Portland

This veteran paratrooper is participating in the "Wall of Vets" on the front lines of Portland protests. Here's why.

09/10/2020 12:59 AM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:19

    Timeline: Donald Trump on the Covid crisis

  2. 3:06

    #TBT: The original "law and order" president

  3. 3:00

    Army vet on why he protests in Portland

  4. 3:02

    Donald Trump on the Nobel Peace Prize

  5. 5:08

    Portland: How a protest is declared a riot

  6. 3:09

    Donald Trump jokes about staying in power

14 comments

  • Mario N.
    9 hours

    So one person said Trump said something against vets and everyone believes it? Bunch of sheep.

  • Jackie B.
    12 hours

    Non Sibi Sed Patriae

  • Bruno S.
    13 hours

    BIDEN OBAMA CLINTON BIG TIME PÉDOPHILE WITH PROOF

  • Bruno S.
    13 hours

    WWG1WGA🌊

  • Bruno S.
    13 hours

    TRUMP LOVE RESPECT VETERANS TRULY, D'ONT LISTEN FALSE INFORMATION AGAINST TRUMP, TRUMP IS GREAT PAPA BLESS DONALD TRUMP 2020

  • Clark D.
    14 hours

    https://www.facebook.com/1629925673968109/posts/2469773046650030/

  • Clark D.
    14 hours

    https://refusefascism.org/

  • Jack E.
    16 hours

    This guy has drank the koolaid. Now he will take the Gates vacine

  • Dirk U.
    18 hours

    Absolute rubbish talker about President Trump. BRUT posting this nonsense about this `face hiding liberal idiot` is a disgrace to respect of the truth.

  • Mario N.
    19 hours

    Why dont you protect the U.S. from looters and "peaceful protestors" beating on innocent people.

  • Donald D.
    19 hours

    I thank you brother

  • Bill R.
    21 hours

    Service above and beyond , the call of duty.

  • Theresia E.
    a day

    Bull, this site is a one sided bias rag.

  • Eric P.
    a day

    Chicken-dropping liar! Pull your mask coward!

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.