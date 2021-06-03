back
Army vet's mic cut off while sharing Black history behind Memorial Day
This Army veteran was giving a speech on the Black history of Memorial Day when his mic was turned off. Watch what happened next...
06/03/2021 10:48 PMupdated: 06/03/2021 10:50 PM
3 comments
Mary C.26 minutes
How rude they turned the Mic off. I'm white an never knew this piece of history.. it's atrocious that we don't get to learn something worthy of black people that served in all of our wars. And how they invented almost everything but yet white also stole all of that and credit for it. We should be ashamed of that. I have a mixed grandchild and try to teach and make him aware of all the awesome things people of color have contributed!
Bonnie B.33 minutes
Still waiting for “what happens next”?
Sugar S.34 minutes
He is a very honorable man