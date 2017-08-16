Arrested for tearing down Confederate statue

Taqiyah Thompson gave this speech about right and wrong, just before she was arrested for tearing down a Confederate statue.
233 comments
Larry B.02/26/2019 03:41
Blah blah OMG scary statue
John S.08/22/2018 02:41
Mad because your racist statue is gone? GOOD.
Machelle B.11/13/2017 15:11
She sounds ignorant. People listen to this bs!
Mark A.08/29/2017 23:48
All lives matter
Eyenid B.08/29/2017 04:34
https://secure.avaaz.org/en/petition/Lenny_Curry_Mayor_of_Jacksonville_Florida_Melissa_Nelson_State_Attorney_Justice_for_Keegan_Von_Roberts/?cCpFjmb&utm_source=sharetools&utm_medium=copy&utm_campaign=petition-438103-Lenny_Curry_Mayor_of_Jacksonville_Florida_Melissa_Nelson_State_Attorney_Justice_for_Keegan_Von_Roberts&utm_term=CpFjmb%2Ben
Bryan R.08/21/2017 19:45
Oh bullshit first of all she doesn't have the right to destroy or deface public property that is paid for by my tax dollars. Secondly if you read the FAQs her main concern should be being killed by another black person.. White supremists are one in 1 million I've lived all over this country never met one. Stop falling for the media hype it's bullshit these people are dumbasses
Adrian M.08/20/2017 23:14
Incoherant ramblings of the professionally victimized...
Chris B.08/20/2017 19:25
And she's wrong lol
Sandretta C.08/20/2017 02:18
I love her
Jon S.08/19/2017 19:08
How many times has she been beat up or saw someone beat up or lynched? My guess is never. Taught to blame someone else....anyone else for the problems in our Country....treat everyone with respect and admiration, for we all have something to offer....teach the ignorant, speak up about what you believe....this is great, but realize our Country is different then it was in 1776, 1812, 1848, 1865, 1876, 1890s, 1913, 1930s, 1950s and even 1999....we grow, teach and learn from each other....work with each other, not against each other.
Brandy S.08/19/2017 16:43
Fun fact most of the slave were owned up north or by northern families due to the wealth. So unless you owned a plantation and had lots of money most of your southerners didn't own slaves because they were to poor and they worked their own farms.
Darrall G.08/19/2017 14:52
Can't argue with that truth or part truth. Frustration is a powerful motivator.maybe we are all to lazy to fight until we find some sort of comfort level . nothing is free ( saving God) Its a give and take. All this on the heels of the 1st minority president.
Beverly W.08/19/2017 02:34
Claims not to be racist but calls others out as being racist while defending her racist acts.
Susan D.08/18/2017 21:40
It's symbolic and she took one for the team. If you need a Go-fund-me account, gurl...I'll donate!
Reshard A.08/18/2017 20:31
Your people are the biggest users of SNAP benefits at over 44%...
Jasmine C.08/18/2017 16:25
esa es la estudiante de la universidad que te dije el otro día.
Laura M.08/18/2017 05:46
That's why there are history books
Laura M.08/18/2017 05:43
About time put the statues in museums,
Kyle K.08/18/2017 03:21
Well throw all your money away as well. The American currency might as well be baseball cards with slave owners on them.
Alyssa N.08/18/2017 01:19
got her! 😂😂