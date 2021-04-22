back
Asian American man reflects after being assaulted and blamed for Covid-19
"Every day, I worry about my wife and kids when they go outside." This Asian American man was assaulted and blamed for Covid-19. Now he and his family live in fear of what may happen to them next.
04/22/2021 8:26 PM
4 comments
Linda S.31 minutes
Stop the hate!!!
Brut41 minutes
The Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill targeting anti-Asian hate crimes: https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/22/politics/senate-vote-hate-crimes-bill/index.html
Bob C.44 minutes
Blame trump for firing the pandemic team set up
John N.an hour
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/549752-senate-passes-hate-crimes-bill?fbclid=IwAR1cDZt4-m-dgMZg_Bxdw4ksiwt0DwdAs4p-1jNVs3caDE5N8WO48Tc6SD4