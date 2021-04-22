back

Asian American man reflects after being assaulted and blamed for Covid-19

"Every day, I worry about my wife and kids when they go outside." This Asian American man was assaulted and blamed for Covid-19. Now he and his family live in fear of what may happen to them next.

04/22/2021 8:26 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 4:21

    Asian American man reflects after being assaulted and blamed for Covid-19

  2. 4:33

    Greta Thunberg's testimony to Congress on Earth Day

  3. 2:33

    AOC reacts to Derek Chauvin conviction

  4. 3:07

    George Floyd’s brother gives powerful statement

  5. 5:23

    Trans wrestler Mack Beggs fights for trans athletes' rights

  6. 4:04

    "War on Black Boys" poem on police brutality

4 comments

  • Linda S.
    31 minutes

    Stop the hate!!!

  • Brut
    41 minutes

    The Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill targeting anti-Asian hate crimes: https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/22/politics/senate-vote-hate-crimes-bill/index.html

  • Bob C.
    44 minutes

    Blame trump for firing the pandemic team set up

  • John N.
    an hour

    https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/549752-senate-passes-hate-crimes-bill?fbclid=IwAR1cDZt4-m-dgMZg_Bxdw4ksiwt0DwdAs4p-1jNVs3caDE5N8WO48Tc6SD4

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.