Aspiring Gay Pastor Calls for LGBTQ Inclusion in Church
J.J. Warren aspires to be a pastor in a church that just rejected ordaining gay ministers and officiating gay weddings. But he's sticking with them — and plans to continue the fight for LGBTQ acceptance and inclusion.
03/20/2019 12:01 PM
304 comments
Joshua D.10/28/2019 05:26
If God didn't want Gays on the Earth then their wouldn't be any
Nwakozo C.10/26/2019 12:08
They are talking bout their own jesus not Jesus Christ of Nazareth the only begotten Son of God the Father
Marilyn M.09/20/2019 03:29
Thank you sir for fighting this fight! Yes God loves all of His children!
Ken B.09/18/2019 06:05
Thank you J J!! 💙💙💙💙💙💙
Heather H.09/18/2019 03:44
Calla B.09/17/2019 16:22
Good kid. Kicking preacher. ♥️
Karen R.06/29/2019 21:45
Yes, Jesus loves you, but your teaching the wrong Jesus ~ False doctrine and you'll be accountable
Rj B.06/19/2019 16:56
A disgrace 🤦🏾♂️
Joyce P.06/15/2019 12:59
Sin always has to find a way to compliment itself. Sin is running around looking for agreement ,is anybody going to compromise truth to fit my ways? No one is perfect but I would never change God's word to say my sins are ok. In the end we will all know where sin goes.
Gnav S.06/14/2019 19:02
Adam and Eve. Not Adam and Steve
Ednaj T.06/13/2019 22:21
Wrong .... Turn around
Jolissa G.06/12/2019 06:38
uh, what do you think .
Rebecca O.06/07/2019 01:08
They are preaching another Jesus Not the Jesus of the Bible. They have created their own god.
Nelson I.06/05/2019 07:43
Leave by example, I guess that's what the church is preaching not live by sodomy. The fact you are gay doesn't make it right unfortunately the society we live in today is gradually seeing sodomy as a part of us. You can't be a gay or lesbian and call yourself a servant of God. Practically impossible
Andrew P.06/05/2019 06:38
I'd much rather here this person preach than listen to Joel Osteen or some child molester lol
Brïê M.06/04/2019 17:57
You don't need a church to preach the word of god. Religion is something man created and the bible was written and translated by many men of the past the truth will be always interpreted many times in many different ways. The false prophet is the one that stands in the altar to teach about something they are doing in their lives and judging others for doing it . the church is always full of hypocrisy but in end I do know theres a god .
Kareem Y.06/04/2019 17:51
ولككك يابو الشنانير
Dan I.06/04/2019 15:32
So gay people need religious validation to be?
Thomas L.06/04/2019 14:50
Stupid is as stupid does. Best to let the religious zealots be in their own space.
Alesia R.06/03/2019 10:18
He is absolutley wrong. God is good and everyone has to atone for their sin and repent