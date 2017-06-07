Ayanna shared her encounter with a police officer

"How awful to be stopped by the police and feel that scared?"\nAyanna was pulled over by a police officer, she shared her story on Facebook afterwards...
1106 comments
Rhett B.08/08/2018 15:22
To what Honorable Cops are still out there and I believe many of you still are Honorable ...it is horrible that it has come to this... You became a Cop, to do good...to do Right...I ask you As a Fellow Citizen.. Please...Speak Out when you see wrong being done..If you can’t ...Who Can?
Nancy W.06/03/2018 19:07
There are two possibilities at this point : FEAR or LOVE. You can't have both at the same time , and you must CHOOSE one or the other. Hmmm... I choose LOVE . I might have to do it a thousand times a day, but e every. time I do something shifts ,and im seeing good results! Let's try it, I believe it will help. Can't hurt 💖
Leon K.04/13/2018 23:01
Not disrespecting your opinion. But how many times have you been stopped because of profiling? I personally know people that are upstanding members of society who have been stopped for no reason other than driving while black. So, yes, complying will generally, eventually get you on your way. But try to have that positive perspective after you've been stopped repeatedly for no reason.
Gene A.04/10/2018 01:00
This is ridiculous
Jonathan P.04/09/2018 14:28
Jesus christ, what a drama queen, wtf is she crying about? I don't get it
Ricky S.04/09/2018 12:21
Really.!!!!! A soldier?
Tommy C.04/09/2018 12:20
Cops have gotten to scare alot of people
Ken B.04/09/2018 11:47
Poor Snowflake !
Doug C.04/09/2018 11:37
Oh, the humanity.
Вадим В.04/09/2018 11:12
My Heart goes out to you. You military personnel go through so much. On the other hand the officer needs to “ serve and protect”. He was just doing his job.
Craig A.04/09/2018 09:16
So what was she scared of? She's a weirdo.
Rod M.04/09/2018 08:38
The driver: “Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.” -Martin Luther King Jr. 1963
Michael M.04/09/2018 07:34
He thought you were drunk and you were absolutely right to be scared of him lady. I’m glad you’re safe
Sharon M.04/09/2018 06:50
That's the trouble now every black person is not a criminal every police officer it's not out there to get you we need to come together and be a some kind of relationship with each other that lady I feel for her that officer was great officer there are many scared black people there are many bad cops this is this is a sad situation we need to somehow work through it and somehow become one as Americans God bless us all
Dennis C.04/09/2018 06:45
And the Oscar goes to....
Jorge M.04/09/2018 01:07
😴
Michel S.04/09/2018 01:04
Like I always said there is very very good cop out there!!!!!!!!
Kadir B.04/09/2018 00:38
This is really sad I know she think that the police will shoot her because she is black
Domenic M.04/09/2018 00:32
Not 1 year All bs
Stephanie T.04/08/2018 22:55
It so sad that people are in so much fear when the police pull a car over its gotten out control that were afraid to talk to the people thats supposed to protect us its a shameful world we dont know who to trust to be fearful for a traffic stop sad