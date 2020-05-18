back
Barack Obama's commencement speech to high school seniors
"Doing what feels good, what's convenient, what's easy – that's how little kids think." Barack Obama's commencement address to high school seniors included some digs at the Trump administration.
05/18/2020 11:40 AM
14 comments
Bam L.6 minutes
You had 8 years obamagate. Better just STFU
Archiman J.7 minutes
Great speech. Inspiring.
Brian D.7 minutes
Unless the American public can inject bills through either some sort of petition or citizen vote we will always be reliable on politicians and will never be able to directly shape our future. In my opinion American citizens should be able to ban together for bills that they want to become laws and submit those to Congress and Congress should only be allowed to deny them a certain amount of times before it needs to become a debate as to why they do not want to give American citizens bills that they collectively petition for, but this will never happen
Diane R.8 minutes
Wow! So great to listen to someone that speaks so wonderfully (without repeating himself)his words have meanings!!!!!!
Rick S.10 minutes
Obama, the scourge of America!
Mary T.10 minutes
I LOVE THIS MAN 😍😍😍😍😍😍
Lokesh B.12 minutes
Thank to great former president USA and respect to views of a genius .....like
Sarah B.15 minutes
💕
Pamela A.16 minutes
Silver-tongued traitor.
JA B.19 minutes
Stop obummer
Joe W.19 minutes
When you have to bring the former president in to make an address because the current president just.. can’t.
Gracias M.19 minutes
You missed an opportunity to shut up
Al A.20 minutes
Zeroooooo!
Muzahedul I.21 minutes
We need you sir....