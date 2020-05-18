back

Barack Obama's commencement speech to high school seniors

"Doing what feels good, what's convenient, what's easy – that's how little kids think." Barack Obama's commencement address to high school seniors included some digs at the Trump administration.

05/18/2020 11:40 AM
14 comments

  • Bam L.
    6 minutes

    You had 8 years obamagate. Better just STFU

  • Archiman J.
    7 minutes

    Great speech. Inspiring.

  • Brian D.
    7 minutes

    Unless the American public can inject bills through either some sort of petition or citizen vote we will always be reliable on politicians and will never be able to directly shape our future. In my opinion American citizens should be able to ban together for bills that they want to become laws and submit those to Congress and Congress should only be allowed to deny them a certain amount of times before it needs to become a debate as to why they do not want to give American citizens bills that they collectively petition for, but this will never happen

  • Diane R.
    8 minutes

    Wow! So great to listen to someone that speaks so wonderfully (without repeating himself)his words have meanings!!!!!!

  • Rick S.
    10 minutes

    Obama, the scourge of America!

  • Mary T.
    10 minutes

    I LOVE THIS MAN 😍😍😍😍😍😍

  • Lokesh B.
    12 minutes

    Thank to great former president USA and respect to views of a genius .....like

  • Sarah B.
    15 minutes

    💕

  • Pamela A.
    16 minutes

    Silver-tongued traitor.

  • JA B.
    19 minutes

    Stop obummer

  • Joe W.
    19 minutes

    When you have to bring the former president in to make an address because the current president just.. can’t.

  • Gracias M.
    19 minutes

    You missed an opportunity to shut up

  • Al A.
    20 minutes

    Zeroooooo!

  • Muzahedul I.
    21 minutes

    We need you sir....