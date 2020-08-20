back
Barack Obama's DNC speech
"I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously... But he never did." Former President Barack Obama strongly criticized President Trump in his DNC speech, saying democracy is at stake in November's election.
08/20/2020 4:23 AMupdated: 08/20/2020 4:25 AM
- New
43 comments
Bruno P.15 minutes
😂😂😂 https://www.facebook.com/569022853258776/posts/1614852632009121/?extid=T6SrHBVCzVp59VoB&d=null&vh=e
Aelvin B.17 minutes
same whats happening here in the philippines.
Chaim B.17 minutes
Great talker Weak president.
Sheila D.19 minutes
I did hope that Obama would just ride off into the sunset!!! Most divisive President in my lifetime!! Ruined our healthcare system. Part of the swamp that pervades in our country!!!
Kathy B.19 minutes
Interesting thing I noticed on Facebook - straight after some democratic news item on speech etc. the first comment that pops up is a positive comment for Trump. How come. Very suspicious! What is going on with Facebook. This can’t be a coincidence!
K A.20 minutes
Watching all the Trumpster’s triggered and Karening by Obama and Harris. Pass me the popcorn 🍿😂
Carlos A.21 minutes
What is Obama talking about? Trump has tried to find common ground lol its the democratic party who screwed up and blamed everything on Trump
K A.21 minutes
This was when America was respected. When they were not the laughing stock of the world. When this man was at the helm, not one scandal. Now the US has “Chump”. A reality D grade celebrity who has no idea what he’s doing. Vote Blue to make America safe and respectable again
James M.25 minutes
Leave it to the adults obama
Kai W.29 minutes
Embrace your vision???? Lol
Tatenda C.31 minutes
Obama shut up, you are just a puppet .... Black lives should have mattered during your tenure but you just continued the bill clinton regime and we know that you have prosecuted more blacks than trump, and you are involved in the covid making tooo, if you are a real patriot first ho and help your brothers in Kenya then u speak whatever u want to speak .....you just a puppet ofbthe whites and you never worked of even upholding Christian principles like trump did, yu a sabotaging trump using a crisis we know you
Dirk U.33 minutes
Your liberal policies were devastating to the free world and the USA and eloquent speeches have little effect to the stark reality of your eight year term. President Trumps factual real results are there for the real free world to see and clear thinking USA Citizens will think you to be an idiot to suggest that Trump is the cause of the Corona-19 deaths in the USA. The USA and the Free World needs Trump for another four years to sort out the mess you and your fellow liberals created in the last 50 years. You remain blind to the reality around you. Wake up Obama.
Sonja S.34 minutes
🚩We MUST NOT BE COMPLACENT, GET REGISTERED AND GET EVERYONE TO THE POLLS BY ALL MEANS NECESSARY! STAY IN LINE, GATHER YOUR PATIENCE AND PREPARE, WEAR A MASK, BRING A FOLDABLE CHAIR, WATER, SNACKS, UMBRELLA, and assist one another! Let's get these CROOKS OUT! -TODAY! Request and Send your Absentee Ballots back in correctly! - MAIL your 2020 Census Forms back in, NOW!
Banban M.35 minutes
Trump2020 💪
Jon V.35 minutes
Embarrassing.
Sonja S.35 minutes
🚩Hillary Clinton WARNED US, WE DID NOT LISTEN, now President Obama is WARNING US, WE HAD BETTER LISTEN!! VOTE BLUE🇺🇲💙🇺🇲
Mira B.36 minutes
An amazing speech tonight!! I felt it was from the bottom of his soul! He was trying to save our country with every word! 🇺🇸
Roberto M.36 minutes
We miss you so much
Virgilio C.36 minutes
UNBELIEVABLE speech, AMAZING!! Wow Obama is incredible. I cannot wait for America to get back to being America!! Trump is dead and Biden is a fantastic candidate, he will be a amazing President.
Banban M.38 minutes
Irrelevant black human.