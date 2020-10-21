back

Barack Obama still has hope amid election

"Hope is not blind optimism." Barack Obama says he has remained hopeful over the past four years. Here's why.

10/21/2020 10:38 PM
75 comments

  • Chad D.
    7 minutes

    Blind optimism. Pretty much what hope is.

  • Hardat G.
    22 minutes

    Nostalgia overflowing, oh shucks, because of individuals self deceiving, none is realizing that President Trump is the legacy of Obama's whatever hahaha hahaha hahaha, anyway,,that's the nature of nostalgia and imagination.

  • John R.
    an hour

    Beloved the world over..

  • Rafael V.
    2 hours

    The satanic man

  • Bernard C.
    3 hours

    Mr . Obama , u r a better President of the world

  • Odwilo G.
    3 hours

    Thanks my blood bro

  • Carol K.
    4 hours

    Intelligent, calm, leader

  • Nicou F.
    5 hours

    I just really miss turning on the news and seeing the U.S president think before he speaks without this incoherent stream of consciousness nonsense with candidates today

  • Daniel C.
    5 hours

    This man disgust me! Satanist

  • Richard M.
    6 hours

    Oh you got to be kidding me he's old news and know trying to get his flunky sleey joe in office it's never going to happen sorry it's another 4 years FOR TRUMP 2020

  • Kevin S.
    6 hours

    Dems so sad. Had to send this sad man out. Gtfo

  • Tony T.
    6 hours

    Talker not walker

  • Carol D.
    6 hours

    Now Trymp is trying to get OBamas appearance today stumping for Biden diverted to Russia and Iran interference in the election...wont work hopefully ...also to divert away from his secret bank accounts in China and other countries , hope the media sees thru this and bring it up in debate tomorrow. Miss Obama as Pres.

  • Diane O.
    6 hours

    What a POS

  • Chad B.
    7 hours

    Obama 😈🖕🏻

  • Viorel O.
    7 hours

    Is a clone 😁

  • Gordon D.
    8 hours

    The most corrupt man on earth

  • Algimantas I.
    8 hours

    Lucyfer..

  • Richard C.
    8 hours

    Go back to Kenya where you belong

  • Roshan T.
    8 hours

    🐔👎🐔

