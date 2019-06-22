back

Battling sex trafficking epidemic

She's shedding light on a sex trafficking epidemic — with grains of sand.

01/07/2019 7:06 PMupdated: 08/24/2020 9:47 AM

12 comments

  • Jody B.
    06/22/2019 02:58

    Bravo for your work Molly!!!

  • Kathi B.
    05/29/2019 20:00

    Well said, Molly. Thank you.

  • Abram P.
    01/23/2019 23:59

    So she's literally selling bags of sand and saying she's not exploiting anybody wow

  • David T.
    01/22/2019 20:27

    If you want to help those hurt by human trafficking BUILD the WALL

  • Michael G.
    01/18/2019 02:11

    Not true. Everyone knows that slavery was only ever done in late 1770s to mid 1800s America. Atleast that's how people act nowadays.

  • Fabian C.
    01/16/2019 01:28

    its a amazing idea to me.

  • Cyrus A.
    01/13/2019 16:53

    Videos like this makes me wish some poeple would dawn the Punisher persona. Just a thought.

  • Paul E.
    01/13/2019 04:28

    This ain’t doing sh*t

  • Rodney D.
    01/13/2019 01:15

    That's why we need to Build That Wall and build it soon keep all the illegals out of here

  • Brut
    01/08/2019 17:56

    This actress locked herself in a cage to protest against human trafficking in India.

  • Hurie C.
    01/08/2019 05:55

    She’d flip her wig if this was 1619

  • Hodi E.
    01/07/2019 20:19

    She want to do great thing in wrong way :(

