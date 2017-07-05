The country might be divided sometimes, but let's not forget that becoming American is still a dream for millions of people. On July 4th 15,000 people were sworn in as citizens.
Nathan M.07/05/2018 19:07
Good to see some people still come here LEGALLY.
Maya J.07/06/2017 23:03
So laughable... this just represents the America in urban cities... try asking them to live... let's say..... north or South Carolina... let's ask their experiences again.... lol
Isaias O.07/06/2017 20:30
Now these people will be radical americans extremists.
Isaias O.07/06/2017 20:18
Just sold your soul for a nightmare. Muahahaha
Samuel N.07/06/2017 19:42
Out of the skillet into the fire!
Colin P.07/06/2017 19:36
😄 great
Dominic D.07/06/2017 18:31
😂😂😂😂😂 Freedom yeah right that's a good sales pitch. The u.s. is just a Giant grocery store any more shoppers.
BK S.07/06/2017 18:01
I'm so conflicted, because in one hand its really heart touching to see these ppl work so hard to obtain something I was simply born into, among all the crap and injustice we as American go through...there are still people that hope to have opportunities, and live a life here. I was listening to a podcast about an 11 year old boy who escaped the horrors of North Korea, to come to the US COMPLETELY BY HIMSELF, and he would probably never see his family again. Imagine being in an entire country alone?! But then on the other hand, none of that really undermines the atrocities and injustices American citizens, especially those of the lower class and/or minorities go through. I mean, my ancestors literally wanted nothing more than to escape this place, and here we are...people waiting YEARS just to get in.
Johnathan L.07/06/2017 17:48
"Might be divided at times" bruh it's like that most of the time 😂😂 but folks can't hate that people seek better lives. 👌 Welcome to the U.S. folks.
David D.07/06/2017 17:45
The system should be streamlined but why mention the cost?
Steve B.07/06/2017 16:12
Yea for the legal way
Minh D.07/06/2017 15:36
chúc mừng bác Bích chính thức làm công dân Mỹ nhé
Téo S.07/06/2017 15:27
On lui dit quand à la Myriam que on est libre en France aussi ? La meuf va payer des impôts en France et aux States elle y gagne rien du tout dans tout ça
Marcus T.07/06/2017 15:01
Welcome to the United States! But please don't come to California. We really can't fit no more people in here lol. Traffic sucks, housing prices are outrageous, infrastructure sucks, and we are literally bursting at the seams. .
Kushtrim A.07/06/2017 14:54
America is a beautiful country and saddly most American born citizens don't take advantage,government and big corporations through media brainwashed Americans. Emigrants are not brainwashed yet so they are more successful.. Everybody works hard but emigrants work smart and have a plan,no shortcuts old school American bussines concept is what makes emigrants successful.
Travis W.07/06/2017 14:03
Lol is this a joke
Tj W.07/06/2017 13:33
As an American, let me just say. Welcome welcome, now give the government one fourth of your check. Good luck to all
Daniel C.07/06/2017 13:09
The big Bussiness, and sad when you're not aprove.
Desmond H.07/06/2017 13:07
Boy are you guys in for a surprise
Dana B.07/06/2017 13:03
🎶There are no cats in America and the streets are paved with cheese!🎶