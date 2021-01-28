back

Bernie's mittens meme raises nearly $2 million for charity

The Bernie meme: a gift that keeps on giving. Merchandise inspired by the senator's viral mittens has raised nearly $2 million for charity…

01/28/2021 8:32 PMupdated: 01/28/2021 8:32 PM
6 comments

  • Joanne L.
    6 minutes

    I hope this Bernie doll replaces elf on the shelf this coming Christmas.

  • Dorismike O.
    14 minutes

  • Barbara E.
    22 minutes

    Man...Bernie, you have so much good in you can you find a way to send some of it to the mean guy who got booted out of the White House and cronies????

  • Peggy D.
    an hour

    ❤️

  • Rebecca U.
    an hour

    🤣 still obsessed

  • Hannukah E.
    an hour

    Mr. Bernie Sanders he good he helped Mr. Joe Biden to US election and then mr Biden elected to be president of United states 🙂🍀👍

