Bernie's mittens meme raises nearly $2 million for charity
The Bernie meme: a gift that keeps on giving. Merchandise inspired by the senator's viral mittens has raised nearly $2 million for charity…
01/28/2021 8:32 PMupdated: 01/28/2021 8:32 PM
6 comments
Joanne L.6 minutes
I hope this Bernie doll replaces elf on the shelf this coming Christmas.
Dorismike O.14 minutes
Barbara E.22 minutes
Man...Bernie, you have so much good in you can you find a way to send some of it to the mean guy who got booted out of the White House and cronies????
Peggy D.an hour
❤️
Rebecca U.an hour
🤣 still obsessed
Hannukah E.an hour
Mr. Bernie Sanders he good he helped Mr. Joe Biden to US election and then mr Biden elected to be president of United states 🙂🍀👍