back
Beto and Trump Go Head-to-Head Over Border
POTUS has a new Democratic nemesis: Beto O'Rourke — and he’s employing a favorite tactic of the president to make his own case for border security.
02/12/2019 11:22 PMupdated: 02/13/2019 4:19 PM
69 comments
Jorge A.02/28/2019 20:07
A wall won’t stop drug money bro, rather use drones but the wall it’s a scam to pocket dummies Americans hard earned money.
Siobhan R.02/25/2019 21:49
Andrea Boudreault
Eddie L.02/24/2019 12:25
Yes, build a wall for GOD KNOWS WE ALL HOLD CRIME/CRIMINALS already for I admit I maybe one. How about you Mr. President? You clean as a whistle. No darkness within to make a situation that includes you. We all came from somewhere and somehow climbed a makeshift wall. So, build a wall "not the wall". There is such thing as "The Wall". Thank you, for given the strongest example. I await to hear in the year 2020 "YOU ARE FIRED"..
Stephen D.02/23/2019 22:48
El Paso has black hawks patrolling constantly over the border though
Osi C.02/23/2019 22:22
I'm a Democrat but there is something about Betoa style that I don't like, this flailing of his arms as his speaks here is just weird af. I need to see more of him though. Meanwhile I'll just be here waiting for Biden to announce
Humberto E.02/23/2019 02:35
Go Beto You"ve got my vote and all my friends vote
John L.02/19/2019 19:48
Thank you Tromp 👍
Perry H.02/19/2019 05:03
This idiot couldnt beat Ted Cruz. And you really think he stands a chance against Trump! The only good thing about the Demonrats that are running in 2020. Is most of them will have to resign their current positions to run!! By by Dumocraps!
James R.02/19/2019 00:26
God he is such a failure of a politician... trump 2020
Kaiser S.02/18/2019 15:26
The next POTUS BETO O'ROURKE!
Justin L.02/17/2019 03:40
TRUMP 🚉
Juventu N.02/17/2019 01:22
👎🏿👎🏿👎🏿👎🏿👎🏿☠️☠️☠️☠️
Lynda L.02/16/2019 17:41
GO BETO O’ROURKE! You’ve got my vote!
Scott S.02/16/2019 04:17
Trump 2020. What kind of freaks would vote for any demorat. Trump wins again buttercups.
Oscar E.02/15/2019 19:01
He wants to stop drugs when America is #1 user on drugs so ?????? Hows that going to work?? Stupid president
Rick L.02/15/2019 09:31
Trump 2020
Kathrin G.02/15/2019 01:58
"Like it".....someone that calls out a fake..go Beto...thanks...public alternative facts should be a crime
Joe R.02/14/2019 17:28
Trumpf (traitor)you never worked hard
Mariela W.02/14/2019 10:28
Let them build the wall that supposedly will “SAVE LIVES” && they will see it’s not illegals killing Americas he doesn’t get that it’s Americans that terrorize our States then he will look stupid
Austyn J.02/14/2019 09:12
Pretty sure the last time a wall was built lives were not saved so what's the point really