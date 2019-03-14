back
Beto O'Rourke Enters 2020 Presidential Race
Beto O'Rourke is throwing his hat into the crowded Democratic field for president. The former Texas congressman is hoping his progressive, grassroots message resonates nationally.
03/14/2019 4:15 PMupdated: 03/14/2019 4:44 PM
115 comments
Renae T.03/31/2019 01:42
Never
Rich P.03/30/2019 02:49
Ft he key word is RUNNING!!
Marrin B.03/30/2019 02:44
Just hearing him say he’s running made me laugh entirely too hard. So much money that dude is about to waste
Eric M.03/29/2019 22:33
Is this guy like....a drunk driver...or a thief or something. I remember a mugshot
Chuck K.03/29/2019 15:27
Trump 2020 by a landslide
Chuck K.03/29/2019 15:26
😂
Frances F.03/29/2019 14:15
HA HA
Claude P.03/29/2019 11:55
He's just the next guy to steal electoral votes from Sanders.
Linda A.03/27/2019 04:09
Wish you luck
Ilona B.03/26/2019 03:53
🤨
Stevie C.03/26/2019 03:14
Who does he work for ? Big oil or big pharma it’s got to be one .. I’ll find out who is funding his run 🏃♀️ for 46..
Tairin A.03/25/2019 19:56
gtfoh
Michael A.03/25/2019 12:16
This idiot would be like voting for a white Obama we all know the disaster he turned out to be
Gwendolyn N.03/25/2019 10:10
Nope no thank you😂
Judy P.03/24/2019 03:07
NO WAY HOSEA!
Derek C.03/23/2019 14:13
Lol keep choosing losers to run. Typical.
Judith C.03/22/2019 23:43
What a joke !
Bobby D.03/22/2019 23:12
O yel a drunk driving bugular my chose right after John McCain
John D.03/22/2019 21:22
Their is No Democratic Party ........ Just radical Left
Chuck N.03/20/2019 19:20
Ha ha