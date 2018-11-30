Beto O'Rourke is upending politics in TX

Election Day has finally arrived for Beto O'Rourke — but can he really knock off Ted Cruz?
22 comments
Ruth B.12/02/2018 13:03
I like this young man! Beto for President 2020!
Azuwueze O.12/02/2018 12:37
Beto for president. I like his bipartisan and liberal spirit something lacking with republicans.
Tracy A.12/01/2018 01:59
Still can't believe Texas passed on this guy
George M.11/30/2018 23:39
Beto for president in 2020!
Nate G.11/30/2018 21:55
Please tell me that dude was skating switch at least 😶😶
Jeana G.11/30/2018 19:50
Texas got it so wrong!
Joshua C.11/30/2018 17:01
Thank god it didn't happen
Christopher A.11/30/2018 16:11
Didn’t work out so well for him.
Tiffanye Y.11/07/2018 08:08
What a cool guy !
Lorraine L.11/06/2018 23:46
I sure hope so.
Jean-Marc C.11/06/2018 15:59
Hopefully those hillbilly drop outs...start using the internet to complete thier educations...and figure out what's in thier own best interests...American ignorance is unbelievable
Darren F.11/06/2018 11:35
PLEASE make it so!! 💙💙💙
Brut11/06/2018 06:29
addresses kneeling during the national anthem.
United C.11/06/2018 04:27
Fall idiot fall!
Ashkan G.11/06/2018 02:50
Bernie Beto 2020✌️
Jeff M.11/06/2018 01:36
ha ha ha ha ha ha
Louise H.11/06/2018 00:18
im praying...
Guahira M.11/06/2018 00:15
Let's Hope so. He can do it 👍🕊💙
Korey C.11/06/2018 00:10
no... no he cant.
Joe C.11/06/2018 00:09
This guy will be the American president one day....Mark my words