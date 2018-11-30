back

Beto O'Rourke is upending politics in TX

Election Day has finally arrived for Beto O'Rourke — but can he really knock off Ted Cruz?

11/30/2018 2:01 PM
  • 599.9k
  • 25

Politics

22 comments

  • Ruth B.
    12/02/2018 13:03

    I like this young man! Beto for President 2020!

  • Azuwueze O.
    12/02/2018 12:37

    Beto for president. I like his bipartisan and liberal spirit something lacking with republicans.

  • Tracy A.
    12/01/2018 01:59

    Still can't believe Texas passed on this guy

  • George M.
    11/30/2018 23:39

    Beto for president in 2020!

  • Nate G.
    11/30/2018 21:55

    Please tell me that dude was skating switch at least 😶😶

  • Jeana G.
    11/30/2018 19:50

    Texas got it so wrong!

  • Joshua C.
    11/30/2018 17:01

    Thank god it didn't happen

  • Christopher A.
    11/30/2018 16:11

    Didn’t work out so well for him.

  • Tiffanye Y.
    11/07/2018 08:08

    What a cool guy !

  • Lorraine L.
    11/06/2018 23:46

    I sure hope so.

  • Jean-Marc C.
    11/06/2018 15:59

    Hopefully those hillbilly drop outs...start using the internet to complete thier educations...and figure out what's in thier own best interests...American ignorance is unbelievable

  • Darren F.
    11/06/2018 11:35

    PLEASE make it so!! 💙💙💙

  • Brut
    11/06/2018 06:29

    addresses kneeling during the national anthem.

  • United C.
    11/06/2018 04:27

    Fall idiot fall!

  • Ashkan G.
    11/06/2018 02:50

    Bernie Beto 2020✌️

  • Jeff M.
    11/06/2018 01:36

    ha ha ha ha ha ha

  • Louise H.
    11/06/2018 00:18

    im praying...

  • Guahira M.
    11/06/2018 00:15

    Let's Hope so. He can do it 👍🕊💙

  • Korey C.
    11/06/2018 00:10

    no... no he cant.

  • Joe C.
    11/06/2018 00:09

    This guy will be the American president one day....Mark my words