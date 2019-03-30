back
Biden Again Voices Regret For Role in Anita Hill Hearing
“I wish I could have done something.” On the heels of a potential 2020 presidential run, Joe Biden once again says he regrets his handling of the 1991 Anita Hill hearing — but Hill says she's still waiting for a public apology.
03/30/2019 8:01 PMupdated: 06/18/2019 9:30 PM
71 comments
Don S.05/31/2019 20:53
Anita Hill , you can keep on waiting because Joe Biden has already apologized to you and you can't change the past but you can learn from it so get over yourself and get off your high horse while you're at it .
Salvatore M.05/31/2019 12:35
Bcuz he doesn’t care. He’s trying to make the identity politics party happy by saying he regrets it.
Paul M.05/28/2019 01:04
F*ck that clown.
Travis H.05/27/2019 21:29
Joe 2020
Cynthia B.05/27/2019 12:28
Boo hoo
Luis R.05/23/2019 14:58
The Democrat Trump.
Francisco J.05/21/2019 00:15
PEOPLE, HE HIS DE BEST REPUBLICAN AS A DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE. BIG MONEY SPONSORS..... THAT WHAT HE IS GOING FOR!!!
Dwight G.05/20/2019 15:40
Almost 30 years ago REALLY
Timothy W.05/18/2019 05:34
I see people on here saying if my current choices for democratic candidate doesn’t get the nomination I’m not voting ...really that’s pretty cray to me especially since that is how we ended up with Trump
Yolanda H.05/17/2019 21:20
Donot belive him
Kiera P.05/17/2019 10:58
I agree he should apologize and so should all of them in office still or not however if he’s the nominee, he will get my vote!
Dave B.05/17/2019 00:01
Hypocrite POS
Chuck K.05/14/2019 16:48
Trump 2020 by a landslide this time
Héctor Á.05/13/2019 05:31
Really? Vote for trump then🤬🤬🤬
Tim H.05/12/2019 20:24
He's a female predator go figure that's your normal democrat politician a crook or womanizer or flat out lire
Michael N.05/12/2019 19:03
I suppose you idiots prefer trump.
Michael H.05/12/2019 15:02
HE IS A FEEBLE OLD FOOL
Kay H.05/12/2019 14:20
Biden forgets that he is White
Dan N.05/12/2019 04:22
“Creepy joe”is bought and paid for!!
Deac P.05/11/2019 03:54
Joe Biden you did your job, during the Anita hill. Rupublicans trying to keep Biden from running for president. Run Biden run.