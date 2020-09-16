back

Biden and Trump describe a dystopian future... if they don't win

Joe Biden's America vs. Donald Trump's America... according to each other.

09/16/2020 10:01 PM
And even more

  1. 2:27

    Políticos vs. Medidas anti Covid

  2. 6:34

    Esta es la vida de Donald Trump Jr.

  3. 3:07

    El emotivo discurso de esta madre a Joe Biden

  4. 5:06

    ¿Qué es el movimiento Boogaloo de EE. UU.?

  5. 1:57

    Nadie más que Donald Trump

  6. 3:09

    El alcalde de Portland estalla contra Trump ante el aumento de la violencia

44 comments

  • Tuaivi J.
    19 minutes

    Bring Barack Obama back

  • Isaac A.
    an hour

    Honestly I think Trump is still the best in America, Biden dont blame Trump in our weather conditions,it only shows that your a garbage throwing filthy rugs...

  • Ronald B.
    an hour

    A democracy needs more than two political party's and a one man one vote system. Usa has become a bananarepublic.

  • Markus H.
    2 hours

    🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸

  • Connie M.
    3 hours

    Darling🤢👿

  • James D.
    3 hours

    Trump is a scare monger talks crap all of the time.

  • Jen L.
    3 hours

    Yeah keep it this way and leave asia in peace

  • Marcel M.
    4 hours

    I simply don't understand that a county like the 🇺🇸has no better candidates than Trump or Biden to offer🤔

  • Daniel Z.
    5 hours

    Donald's a business man and a politician, whereas Biden is just a politician who should have been retired in his age and condition, he doesn't even know he's alive, whereas Trump is very active and very full of life despite he is too quite old, but Biden is total wreck, that guy is a walking zombie, not to mention with America it's always a business, everything it's a business, you need a business man to lead, that would be ideal, and that man is Donald J Trump

  • Sonia K.
    6 hours

    I don't trust neither...I mean c'mon what kind of campaign is this btw Trump is funnier tho😂

  • Adam L.
    6 hours

    Trumpers are getting so nutty and desperate. It’s really creepy. And why so racist and anti-science? It’s like they are proud of ignorance.

  • Bernd S.
    6 hours

    Vote this clown out. November Enough is enough

  • Pranjal G.
    7 hours

    Either way America is going down

  • Chris H.
    7 hours

    zwei kleine Egos 😂

  • Rinner M.
    8 hours

    Both are idiots 😡😡

  • Marie C.
    8 hours

    This is not a great edit by Brut.

  • Dah J.
    9 hours

    Honestly I don’t like either of these candidates. Is this the best that America has? We’re going to the dumpsters. So sad.

  • Ken H.
    9 hours

    Can you tell me why? I just want to understand.

  • Bill T.
    9 hours

    Amen Brad, I’ll take Biden over moron Trump anytime

  • Richard W.
    9 hours

    I find it ironic that they both are trying to scare American voters in two very different ways. I’m more worried about the future 4-16 years from now. We need change now and I don’t see that from either of them:

