Biden and Trump describe a dystopian future... if they don't win

Tuaivi J.19 minutes
Bring Barack Obama back
Isaac A.an hour
Honestly I think Trump is still the best in America, Biden dont blame Trump in our weather conditions,it only shows that your a garbage throwing filthy rugs...
Ronald B.an hour
A democracy needs more than two political party's and a one man one vote system. Usa has become a bananarepublic.
Markus H.2 hours
🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸
Connie M.3 hours
Darling🤢👿
James D.3 hours
Trump is a scare monger talks crap all of the time.
Jen L.3 hours
Yeah keep it this way and leave asia in peace
Marcel M.4 hours
I simply don't understand that a county like the 🇺🇸has no better candidates than Trump or Biden to offer🤔
Daniel Z.5 hours
Donald's a business man and a politician, whereas Biden is just a politician who should have been retired in his age and condition, he doesn't even know he's alive, whereas Trump is very active and very full of life despite he is too quite old, but Biden is total wreck, that guy is a walking zombie, not to mention with America it's always a business, everything it's a business, you need a business man to lead, that would be ideal, and that man is Donald J Trump
Sonia K.6 hours
I don't trust neither...I mean c'mon what kind of campaign is this btw Trump is funnier tho😂
Adam L.6 hours
Trumpers are getting so nutty and desperate. It’s really creepy. And why so racist and anti-science? It’s like they are proud of ignorance.
Bernd S.6 hours
Vote this clown out. November Enough is enough
Pranjal G.7 hours
Either way America is going down
Chris H.7 hours
zwei kleine Egos 😂
Rinner M.8 hours
Both are idiots 😡😡
Marie C.8 hours
This is not a great edit by Brut.
Dah J.9 hours
Honestly I don’t like either of these candidates. Is this the best that America has? We’re going to the dumpsters. So sad.
Ken H.9 hours
Can you tell me why? I just want to understand.
Bill T.9 hours
Amen Brad, I’ll take Biden over moron Trump anytime
Richard W.9 hours
I find it ironic that they both are trying to scare American voters in two very different ways. I’m more worried about the future 4-16 years from now. We need change now and I don’t see that from either of them: