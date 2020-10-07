Biden on Trump debate

What is QAnon?
Annette J.4 hours
I don’t think Trump knows the meaning of the word DEBATE..... https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Debate
Cheryl T.4 hours
A plexaglass wall between them on stage would be a very good idea!
Mike M.5 hours
Solution >>> Zoom debate case closed!
Tony F.7 hours
Joe shouldn’t be allowed in the same city as Trump the USA can not afford to lose Mr Biden because of the orange clown 🤡
Rahel C.9 hours
I agree.
Ferdinand J.9 hours
Trump is on an epic craze since yesterday, like he’s really losing it this time lol. also he can’t debate cause he simply doesn’t have the ability to, corona or not.
Hugo F.9 hours
He didn’t have it to start with.
Liz K.10 hours
Trump can barely breathe...just watch the video of him trying to save face during his "Evita" themed photo op. That means he won't be able to interrupt Biden so much and then we, the American people, could actually hear answers on the topics being asked. Stick a plexiglass barrier in front of them both and let's do this.
Austin J.10 hours
It’s like we all forgot plexiglass exists.
Claire M.10 hours
They should do a virtual debate. It just makes sense! They can speak to the issues and, bonus, the moderator can use the mute button!
Bernd S.10 hours
This always lying and disgusting clown has done NOTHING but watch tv, Twitter and travel to his golf resorts, spending millions to play golf at the TAXPAYERS EXPENSE🤥 ...and that’s the truth so help me GOD🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Bernd S.10 hours
10 000 or max 12 000 ytd. Not more. If he really had done his job. Golfing was more important. Yote this worst clown out. November. He had his chance but failed. Like his own business
Bernd S.10 hours
Trump's supporters get less and less. By dying. 220 000 so far. Not sure how to judge this fact
Ebrima B.11 hours
Trump with or without debate vote him out
Mel O.11 hours
trump does not have the virus. This is stunt to distract the media from exploring into his tax frauds, COVID-19, more than 210,000 dead, economy collapsing, ..... and the media fell for it. A liar and fraudster who knows how to play people.
Marco P.12 hours
Oct 1-15 = 2 weeks. Isn’t that the period typical people need? What’s Biden worried about? He won’t be competent long enough to finish his 1st term if he wins anyways. Joe’s next residence is an old age home not Pennsylvania Ave.
Denny S.12 hours
Why can’t they just put a huge tv screen at trumps podium and one at Biden’s. Then do a virtual meeting. Hell peoples court does it just fine and with zero issues. Everyone is safe.
Christine R.12 hours
Trump will not be contagious on the 15th. He will actually have immunity for 3 months or so.
Ali M.12 hours
Trump download
Kathy C.13 hours
Yes, Joe needs to make sure that Trump tests negative!