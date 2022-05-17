back
Biden on white supremacy after the Buffalo shooting
"White supremacy has no place in America." President Biden spoke out against white supremacy following a racist shooting in Buffalo, New York.
05/17/2022 7:25 PMupdated: 05/17/2022 7:26 PM
16 comments
Ziegfredo C.6 minutes
Then why not get rid of those white supremacy groups in the country?
Kat I.11 minutes
Hey, Biden.....what about your 'supremacy' dictation to the world? Bully nation!.
Debra S.15 minutes
The biggest one of them all
Muhammad K.18 minutes
What is the difference between white supermacy and a terrorist? Mad people everywhere
Joshua C.19 minutes
Great Reset Now In Overdrive as MSM Amplifies Provocateured Mass Shooting & a REAL Food Crisis Looms. https://battleplan.news/watch?id=6282c1d6ff5c697be4a46e75
Donald B.21 minutes
BUFFOON Biden strikes AGAIN
Noor M.27 minutes
*lives in WHITE house
Mary H.27 minutes
Waukesha parade.not.a.word
Mary H.27 minutes
Biggest racist.of.all.is.u.jb
Masud R.27 minutes
I am a shorter guy and I experienced verbal abuse in Manchester city. I know how it feels to experience any racial abuse or abuse of any kind.
Kevin M.33 minutes
who writes your teleprompter? what is color white supreme of ? cake mix find hunter yet.
Michael P.34 minutes
Better get rid of trump then
Joe C.36 minutes
If you're tired of hearing about racism then imagine how tired some people are of experiencing it...
Stephen O.37 minutes
'Poor people are just as smart as white people!' Joe Biden.
Charline P.38 minutes
Diviser pour mieux régner.....
Cherie J.39 minutes
Racism of any form has no place in our world!