Biden on white supremacy after the Buffalo shooting

"White supremacy has no place in America." President Biden spoke out against white supremacy following a racist shooting in Buffalo, New York.

05/17/2022 7:25 PMupdated: 05/17/2022 7:26 PM
16 comments

  • Ziegfredo C.
    6 minutes

    Then why not get rid of those white supremacy groups in the country?

  • Kat I.
    11 minutes

    Hey, Biden.....what about your 'supremacy' dictation to the world? Bully nation!.

  • Debra S.
    15 minutes

    The biggest one of them all

  • Muhammad K.
    18 minutes

    What is the difference between white supermacy and a terrorist? Mad people everywhere

  • Joshua C.
    19 minutes

    Great Reset Now In Overdrive as MSM Amplifies Provocateured Mass Shooting & a REAL Food Crisis Looms. https://battleplan.news/watch?id=6282c1d6ff5c697be4a46e75

  • Donald B.
    21 minutes

    BUFFOON Biden strikes AGAIN

  • Noor M.
    27 minutes

    *lives in WHITE house

  • Mary H.
    27 minutes

    Waukesha parade.not.a.word

  • Mary H.
    27 minutes

    Biggest racist.of.all.is.u.jb

  • Masud R.
    27 minutes

    I am a shorter guy and I experienced verbal abuse in Manchester city. I know how it feels to experience any racial abuse or abuse of any kind.

  • Kevin M.
    33 minutes

    who writes your teleprompter? what is color white supreme of ? cake mix find hunter yet.

  • Michael P.
    34 minutes

    Better get rid of trump then

  • Joe C.
    36 minutes

    If you're tired of hearing about racism then imagine how tired some people are of experiencing it...

  • Stephen O.
    37 minutes

    'Poor people are just as smart as white people!' Joe Biden.

  • Charline P.
    38 minutes

    Diviser pour mieux régner.....

  • Cherie J.
    39 minutes

    Racism of any form has no place in our world!

