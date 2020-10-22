back
Biden Plan vs. Green New Deal: What's the difference?
He said he doesn’t support the Green New Deal. Here is Joe Biden’s own plan for climate change and environmental justice.
10/22/2020 3:59 PM
12 comments
Aaron E.2 hours
JOE BIDEN IS THE NEXT US PRESIDENT - IT'S WORKING!!!!
Ankur S.3 hours
.. dekh democrats der duto lobby ir modhye jhamela...
Ryan F.3 hours
Yeah, not a fan of fracking. Fundamentally if one had to strip down to the basics what Biden supporters are about vs 45. 45 supporters are basically white nationalist that, despite already being so advantaged because of the skin of their color and the country they live in that affords them this WIN based on their color, they still WANT IT ALL. All the best jobs, food, money, everything. They refuse to share and to hell with the POC world that should simply go back to where they came from. The end.
Joy H.3 hours
My head hurts... too much nonsense. Stop bickering & get to work for the humans you supposedly are working for!!!
Paul K.3 hours
2 little Kids No you, no you, no you did it, no you did.
William G.3 hours
Shut the fuck up no one wants bidens pedo ass in office
Quico M.3 hours
Lol Using Billions when no economic worth his Salt uses any values under the TRILLION mark. Most liberal nuts have zero understanding of how things work. Basic things like where food in grocery stores come from, if they manage to say a Farm, they think it takes a couple weeks to grow a mature crop lol. Power for their electronics, comes from the wall or the advanced ones get Electric company... rarely fuel sources for their local grid. Heating and cooling for their homes... "idk" is not uncommon. Hollywood nuts preaching of waste while flying on private jets when a car would pollute less. Fuel usage to heat/cool/power their massive homes and water their huge yards in arid environments. No, clowns like openly corrupt Biden and prominent "Dem" liberals, are not worth listening too.
Rainbow L.4 hours
Capitalism can no more be "persuaded" to limit growth than a human being can be "persuaded" to stop breathing. Attempts to 'green' capitalism or make it 'ecological' are doomed by the very nature of the system as a system of endless growth.
Zach F.4 hours
Biden can't even tie his own shoes (seriously)
Zach F.4 hours
GND is a SCAM and HORRIBLE (coming from a regenerative farmer who has loved the planet his whole life)
Ed S.4 hours
Much of the "Green New Deal" is economically inevitable.
Nic R.4 hours
Why don’t AOC & Bernie just join the Green Party?