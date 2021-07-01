back
Biden says BLM protesters would have been treated differently
"No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, they wouldn't have been treated very, very differently." President-elect Joe Biden says law enforcement failed to carry out equal justice during the siege of the Capitol.
01/07/2021 10:54 PM
- New
91 comments
James D.11 minutes
, Tina they were his antifa friends that forced their way in not Trump supporters
Tim H.16 minutes
Hell you ignorant clowns have given them everything they can do what ever they want riot steal harrassment and even murder and theydont get charged with anything.blm antifa kkk all are terrorists groups and the Democrats support them
Fran O.17 minutes
Liar liar Joe is s liar
Ana C.18 minutes
He was brave enough to say it all like it is. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Robert B.19 minutes
Communist ashol...go to hell...
Vern G.22 minutes
Is his mouth moving.
Vanessa E.24 minutes
Here we go again Joe Biden it’s a corrupt corrupt president elect and his presidency will be very tainted he will always be remembered as a tainted presidency and corrupt corrupt election and please remember about Joe Biden son hunter who gets money from China and Russia
Otibacchus O.26 minutes
Let the truth be told to the fullness Sir.
Christine R.26 minutes
Poor Joe. He is trying hard to straddle middle ground but he is failing badly. Just time his coat of wool will fall off. They call Trump a bigot...Byeden is no better. ALL LIVES MATTER.
Maria C.26 minutes
They must be held responsible for the destruction of properties, sedition, and for trespassing! This can not be tolerated. They've gone too far! The president must be accountable to everything that happened in the Capitol,even the death of the woman there.
Jan v.30 minutes
What a MORON 🤦🏻 god bless the USA.
Danny L.31 minutes
Very important pograms get updated regularly; new code, new logic, new functions, better vital programs. The problem is that the law doesn't follow the same. Same non-evolving failed political laws governing; toxic fuel, substance abuse is a Healthcare issue nothing else, fossil fuel genocide, universal healthcare, the masses have obviously lost faith that they will ever take care of these responsibilities that fill lawmakers in shame...couldn't he have said that instead? Another couple hundred thousand Amercians dead this year of unmanaged high-level political responsibility (and that's just accounting for air pollution)! When will it stop getting worse and worse and worse and worse in a national media ignoring and lying about it
J M.31 minutes
Joe's pandering. Listen closely. All talk. His insides are fake. He cares nothing for blacks. All those anger votes for Joe are likely to backfire.
Tricia H.33 minutes
😳
Luna M.34 minutes
Biden please don’t use this as a platform, YOU HAVE RACISM IN YOUR HISTORY FOR YEARSSSS, don’t appeal to the masses now that you know we have the numbers. 🙄
Adam M.34 minutes
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMJ7NUPqw/
Lori A.35 minutes
Hey race bait much Chyna Byden
Denise M.35 minutes
Just laughing at your delivery Jo.... you are a clown & a moron .
Artful C.35 minutes
They didn't set to fire to anything and they didn't ransack the place.
Shawn G.36 minutes
Your a sick man Joe! Get some help!