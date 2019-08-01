Biden Vs. Almost Everyone

"Everybody's talking about how terrible I am on all these issues." Joe Biden was right — during Wednesday night's debate, he was the target. 👀
Gerame N.08/07/2019 23:03
NOBIDEN
Seth R.08/07/2019 21:48
A toilet bowl full of turds fighting over who has the most corn 🤣🤣🤣 TRUMP 2020 !
Andres T.08/07/2019 21:02
https://66.media.tumblr.com/0aedc9a5008028d90ec06ccd8c1ebd7b/tumblr_pvryqk8tr11y4pw0eo1_400.gif?fbclid=IwAR2b3Zlw-wtfq9XW1pVm_2L2i8DBiMyvqhS5x0glUOJHrc2JQ39ZLHXY074
Sharon W.08/07/2019 10:14
He was easy prey
Kenny V.08/07/2019 03:41
Let them target him.....they will destroy each other.
Manuel L.08/07/2019 03:15
Well I guess that shut them up
Violet H.08/06/2019 22:45
They are all showing there jealous of biden..he will be our next president
David H.08/06/2019 22:21
The whole group are bunch of idiots just love watching them shoot themselves in the foot
John M.08/06/2019 21:15
Their all a bunch of communist.
Kevin K.08/06/2019 15:30
None of these incompetents should hold any office.
Devon T.08/06/2019 14:36
Dems are doomed. Biden's the only candidate who stands a chance against Trump. Election fraud is really their best strategy at this point.
Mark H.08/06/2019 12:39
Of course they're all going to pile up on them they know that it's already fixed for him to run
Mary C.08/06/2019 12:34
Mr. Trump needs new friends. Maybe some from the Wizard Of Oz. The Tin Man, The Lion, and The Scarecrow. Show him a heart, courage and most of all a brain! 😥
Dale G.08/06/2019 10:34
All the Dems are clowns. Joe is the creepiest
Marcus U.08/06/2019 05:42
Thier all gonna lose
John S.08/06/2019 03:35
Historically, minimum wage increases have not been associated with inflation. Though it makes intuitive sense to assume wage increases would force business owners to pass on the expense to the consumer, that simply doesn't account for the complex implications of increased consumer spending power, and it's not like labor cost is the sole driver in the price of goods and services. The potential for apocalyptic climate change is real. Even if it weren't, we have a vested interest in maintaining a clean environment with minimal air and water pollution, and to act as careful stewards of natural ecosystems. Changing global economics and technical innovations have made coal mining as a major industry both economically impractical and environmentally undesirable. Illegal immigrants are humans who deserve to be treated with dignity and understanding, not with terror or as a political scapegoat. Additionally, they're now an integral part of our working economy. Wealth consolidation and income disparity are serious issues that will escalate in crushing those without generational wealth if left unchecked by government oversight. The free market is not a sentient or sacred institution. -Vote Bernie-
John S.08/06/2019 03:05
Bernie 2020 Let’s get the corporate interest that brainwashes us out of politics.
Mark G.08/05/2019 22:52
You poor people, Trump 2020! Try not to riot. Put on your big person pants and start being a valued member of society. Your liberal socialism is not welcome with the adults of this country.
David B.08/05/2019 17:48
You're dipping in the koolaid .... that is about racist as f*ck!!!! Had I white person said anything like that to a black person they would be all over the news about their racist comments and their career over.
Keith B.08/05/2019 16:45
BIDEN 2020