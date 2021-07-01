Biden vs. Trump on the Capitol siege
James P.21 minutes
Biden is on drugs
Ana C.22 minutes
We love you, you are very special 🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️
Eric D.31 minutes
Biden still believes in giving Trump a pass! The President Club - you love me and I love you! Nothing matters I'm the White House. Ore is all good enough for Government work!
Will W.33 minutes
Biden needs to crawl back to his basement! And think hard, to why millions of Americans are questioning this election...They are pissed, because their VOTE has been undermined and stolen...This elaborate Fraud, Mass deception by the social, and Fake Mainstream Media, Is what will bring the end of the United States!
Jaime C.an hour
😒'Has Biden defunded the police already.'😆
Margaret M.an hour
Trump has fed his followers lies and untruths for months he caused this. He should be held responsible.
Stacy V.an hour
What a difference honor and dishonor
Debbie U.an hour
Remove this POS! Impeach now !
Dave J.an hour
The "people" are speaking - you should listen!
柴曉雯an hour
Their pain? 😂😂😂
Lois M.an hour
Antifa are angry at the Democrats for using them to do their dirty work. Then disowning the Organization and not sharing the kickbacks of money donated to them. The riot in the Capital where Antifa not Trump Supporters.
Aaron L.an hour
Trump is selfish the way he talked and address the people
Sandra G.an hour
You people are truly uninformed about the government the msm the riots in Wa and Oregon the state of affairs in Ca or even NY. If you get your news from fb twitter cnn fox nbc abc or cbs you are not informed. Try other news sources. They are lying to you! Seriously.
Bonar S.an hour
Banana Republic 😂😂😂🤑😝😝😝🎆
Jerry M.an hour
Most were antifa we know now.
Jamie A.an hour
"an assault on the citadel of liberty" LMFAO!!!
Cesar D.an hour
A drone, and a drone
Bianca O.an hour
Biden is just a snake in the grass he will say what you all want to hear
Shane L.an hour
Cry baby joe.. wasn’t demanding an end to the siege when innocent people were having there neighborhoods, homes, & businesses burned down 🔥 & destroyed in the name of “social justice”... what a joke these politicians are.. they rob us for our hard earned money, & the treat us like we work for them.. go f*ck yourself China joe 🇨🇳 step down..
Lynn M.an hour
That's not all of the speeches, Trump not sorry, wipe that smirk off that face ☹ "Stand back and stand by, not now stupids" I bet it was for inauguration day. He did say he had something planned for that day...