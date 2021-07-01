back

Biden vs. Trump on the Capitol siege

A day of chaos on the Capitol. Two different responses.

01/07/2021 1:06 AM
45 comments

  • James P.
    21 minutes

    Biden is on drugs

  • Ana C.
    22 minutes

    We love you, you are very special 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️

  • Eric D.
    31 minutes

    Biden still believes in giving Trump a pass! The President Club - you love me and I love you! Nothing matters I'm the White House. Ore is all good enough for Government work!

  • Will W.
    33 minutes

    Biden needs to crawl back to his basement! And think hard, to why millions of Americans are questioning this election...They are pissed, because their VOTE has been undermined and stolen...This elaborate Fraud, Mass deception by the social, and Fake Mainstream Media, Is what will bring the end of the United States!

  • Jaime C.
    an hour

    😒'Has Biden defunded the police already.'😆

  • Margaret M.
    an hour

    Trump has fed his followers lies and untruths for months he caused this. He should be held responsible.

  • Stacy V.
    an hour

    What a difference honor and dishonor

  • Debbie U.
    an hour

    Remove this POS! Impeach now !

  • Dave J.
    an hour

    The "people" are speaking - you should listen!

  • 柴曉雯
    an hour

    Their pain? 😂😂😂

  • Lois M.
    an hour

    Antifa are angry at the Democrats for using them to do their dirty work. Then disowning the Organization and not sharing the kickbacks of money donated to them. The riot in the Capital where Antifa not Trump Supporters.

  • Aaron L.
    an hour

    Trump is selfish the way he talked and address the people

  • Sandra G.
    an hour

    You people are truly uninformed about the government the msm the riots in Wa and Oregon the state of affairs in Ca or even NY. If you get your news from fb twitter cnn fox nbc abc or cbs you are not informed. Try other news sources. They are lying to you! Seriously.

  • Bonar S.
    an hour

    Banana Republic 😂😂😂🤑😝😝😝🎆

  • Jerry M.
    an hour

    Most were antifa we know now.

  • Jamie A.
    an hour

    "an assault on the citadel of liberty" LMFAO!!!

  • Cesar D.
    an hour

    A drone, and a drone

  • Bianca O.
    an hour

    Biden is just a snake in the grass he will say what you all want to hear

  • Shane L.
    an hour

    Cry baby joe.. wasn’t demanding an end to the siege when innocent people were having there neighborhoods, homes, & businesses burned down 🔥 & destroyed in the name of “social justice”... what a joke these politicians are.. they rob us for our hard earned money, & the treat us like we work for them.. go f*ck yourself China joe 🇨🇳 step down..

  • Lynn M.
    an hour

    That's not all of the speeches, Trump not sorry, wipe that smirk off that face ☹ "Stand back and stand by, not now stupids" I bet it was for inauguration day. He did say he had something planned for that day...

