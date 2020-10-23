back

Biden vs. Trump on undocumented immigrants

"Their kids were ripped from their arms. It violates every notion of who we are as a nation." Joe Biden and Donald Trump went head to head on family separation during the final presidential debate.

10/23/2020 3:35 AMupdated: 10/23/2020 3:36 AM
    Biden vs. Trump on undocumented immigrants

47 comments

  • Elisa P.
    12 minutes

    Trump does not answer the questions he is asked. He goes into a whole other topic and avoids what needs to be answered.

  • Heather H.
    15 minutes

    Trump 2020 🙏

  • Brett C.
    16 minutes

    T t t t t today junior

  • Lor I.
    21 minutes

    Bla bla bla, White supremacy talk

  • Bryan A.
    22 minutes

    Biden is a lying crooked pos politician!

  • Loki R.
    23 minutes

    Americans this is an important election and you guys have the key to end this reality show, yea sure we rest of the world get to laugh daily but no we don't want it anymore, so please vote

  • Ray G.
    24 minutes

    I fully support Trump! Joe Biden is so weak for an American President.

  • Grace R.
    24 minutes

    But Who built the cages?

  • Mohamed F.
    25 minutes

    Every country wants trump,at least US is sleeping now,one more term for trump and US ceases to be a world leader

  • Franck F.
    27 minutes

    Vote blue, let’s get America back!!!

  • Onyima J.
    28 minutes

    American know whose family is criminal

  • Onyima J.
    30 minutes

    Joe did extra ordinary fine today am very proud of u sir

  • Kevin M.
    31 minutes

    The Biden family is fuked... OR.... The Biden family are fuked.

  • John I.
    31 minutes

    I believe biden and Obama started it or because he was just vice president doesn't count this guy is a idiot I cant believe his party could not find a better candidate? Dont get me wrong goes for the other party as well

  • Michael M.
    32 minutes

    Biden is clueless. People overlook that a lot of Mexican parents make the ultimate sacrifice for their kids. The abandon them in the USA knowing they will be given a better life. You will never find those parents. They do not want to be reunited with kids. Thier child becomes a US citizen.

  • Gayle B.
    34 minutes

    Many likely brought by sex traffickers.

  • Meredith T.
    34 minutes

    BS🙄

  • Yon Y.
    36 minutes

    It wasn’t nt criminal when you build those cages 🙄

  • Fred D.
    40 minutes

    Wow this guy is insane.......11 million undocomented will be given a citizenship.ive waited for 5 years to get my visa and another 5byears to be a naturalized.i came here legally....biden is out of his mind...

  • Paddy D.
    41 minutes

    SHUT UP. U MOUTH IS FULL.OF LIES KOS U WANT TO.WIN 2020. NO NO NO.NO NO.NO. U RE EVIL AND CORRUPT. U AND OBAMA ARE VIRUS. TRUMP WILL DEFEAT U HANDS DOWN SLEEPU JOE YOU CAN'T CHANGE WHAT GOD HAS ORDAINED. TRUMP WILL BE IN OVAL OFFICE TILL 2024. WE LOVE TRUMP.

