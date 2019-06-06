Biggest Names To Flip-Flop on Supporting Trump
"Donald, you're a sniveling coward and leave [my wife] the hell alone!" That was Ted Cruz then. Now, he's singing a different tune — as are these other pro-Trump flip-floppers. 😙
5 of the Biggest 180's on the Trump Administration
There are the elected Republicans who once had little use for Trump but would prefer to keep their heads down and hope that their Trump-loving constituents disremember the terrible things they said about the potential president during the 2016 campaign. There are once-dubious GOP members who have not only come around to supporting Trump but who have also caked their about-faces in brazen heaps of flattery for “my president.”
Lindsey Graham’s rush to Trump’s side is particularly baffling because not long ago, he was best known for his bipartisan deal-making on issues like climate change and immigration.
Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway Despite being acquainted with Donald Trump for years, sitting on Trump’s condo board Conway initially endorsed Ted Cruz in the 2016 Republican presidential primary and chaired a pro-Cruz political action committee known as Keep the Promise. Afterwards she was hired by Trump, at which point she proved how good she is at saying the opposite of a thing that is the truth.
Ted Cruz endorsed Donald Trump for the presidency in 2016, a stunning turn of events after a contentious primary filled with nasty personal attacks and a dramatic snub at the Republican National Convention.
Chris Christie offered his endorsement to Republican at the time 2016 frontrunner Donald Trump, calling him the "clear standout" among the candidates still in the race who will offer "strong, unequivocal leadership" for the country. But that sure isn't what Christie was saying just a few weeks ago before that proclamation, when he regularly mocked, imitated, and rebuked the Republican favorite.
Glenn Beck appeared with Sean Hannity and the key take-away from this love fest between two Trump enthusiasts was Beck's frantic declaration that "If the Republicans don't win in this next election, I think we are officially at the end of the country as we know it." That's an audacious statement. Especially coming from someone who said that ObamaCare would be the country, and that Obama's re-election would be the end of the country, and that gay marriage would be judgement day, and that Common Core education reform would be the end of the country, and that fluorides poisoning our vital fluids would be the end of us all. Practically everything that Beck has ever mentioned would produce the onset of an apocalypse that would be unavoidable. Including Donald Trump.
These are 5 of the biggest flips from anti-Trump to pro-Trump.
Brut.
- 64.8k
- 428
- 222
178 comments
MaryAnn D.06/30/2019 17:11
They sold their soul
Travis S.06/30/2019 16:03
I was a sceptic myself until I seen how he has turn this country around and back to greatness
Kkarlitoz W.06/30/2019 01:11
THOSES PEOPLE WILL SELL THEIR MAMA FOR MONEY TO CHUMP WITH NO QUESTIONS ASK !!! JUST ASK THE TRUMP-PETS FROM THE TRAILER PARK!!😂😂🤣🤣🤣🔝
Carole P.06/29/2019 22:56
Phonies
Stanley W.06/29/2019 16:50
White people playing white people games
Donald A.06/29/2019 15:46
Lol. Losers. I’ve been pro Trump since the 80’s. Bozos
Leo N.06/29/2019 06:44
Most people won't understand this in the Bible it talks about the man of sin the man of lawlessness will be in power for 7 years. June 25th 2015 that's when Donald Trump Got power.. over the Republican and Trump supporters he needs to be in power.. 25th of June 2022.. that will be when the Antichrist takes over.. both Democrats and Republicans would look at them as a hero.. very interesting times where in.. 👁️ call me crazy.👁️ Next couple years crazy evil times.. a lot of hate and anger..
Junior W.06/29/2019 05:47
WHITE PEOPLE.. Always LIE SINCE THE BEGINNING OF TIME.. END
John R.06/29/2019 02:39
And he'll win in 2020
Steven K.06/29/2019 01:12
So what’s the difference between this and the left saying 8 years ago they wanted a wall and now they don’t? How about Barack Obama saying marriage was between a man and woman but somehow no outrage over that, the point here is they are politicians and they all do this stuff.
Troy U.06/28/2019 23:52
The Democrat presidential candidates put on a hell of a show the other night they showed how out of touch they are with the American people and how ridiculous they all sound its amazing how people in there own party are saying what the Hell and finally realizing they are ridiculous
Octavio C.06/28/2019 19:36
It’s easy when you can buy out their morals. Trump bought ‘em. “Everybody’s got a price!” - Ted DeBiase
Antonio W.06/28/2019 13:54
Now the TRUTH IS COMING OUT,,,,,
Lamar M.06/28/2019 04:20
It doesn't matter people it's only the burning cross! Remember the North dose it too. If you don't know your past you don't know your future. Bob Marley and I'm out!
Serri S.06/28/2019 04:18
This only proves that they'll still take care of each other regardless of how unqualified or crazy they are...
Pee L.06/28/2019 01:08
I care more about what to put on my pizza, than I do for crazy politics. Live your lives folks! Let these idiots destroy each other. When you’re on your death bed, are you still going to be worried about who’s in the White House? Life is too short. Go ride a bike or go swimming. Our opinions have absolutely no effect on this administration. Rather you’re Red or Blue, it doesn’t matter. Peace...
Joseph B.06/27/2019 23:10
Ted Cruz’s and the rest of those so call men, in the Republican Party, is terrorize of this man, scared to do anything, the man talking about his wife, and he still kiss his assets!!
Gary D.06/27/2019 22:03
Conservative RepubliCons all have to go... return to sanity America 😁👍😎🎸🎶🎶🎶☯☮ M💩G💩
Chris S.06/27/2019 21:56
We can discuss what trump has or hasn't done all day, but I bet one thing, Trump didn't help hide Benghazi, didn't deliver cartels guns, didn't send billions to Iran, didn't draw a line in the sand and back down thereafter, didn't come out of nowhere and has worked his way up the ladder, didn't force healthcare penalties on our taxes... has added jobs and brought them back to manufacturing here due to the tariffs and the tax breaks and the optimism of an ever growing economy!! Hate it or love it, minus the mouth, his pen and his business savvy approach is working far better for Americans! Democrats just want everything to go to hell just so they can say they were right! I dispiSed Obama but only because he didn't get it done where it mattered! Like able and Successful are two different universes
Shirley M.06/27/2019 21:55
Trump followers all drank the Kool-Aid and are mindless sheep.