Bill Gates’ Wake-Up Call
He’s using his fortune to end AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria by 2030. Bill Gates spoke with Brut about his wake-up call on global health equality.
Software entrepreneur-turned-philanthropist
In 2000, Bill Gates and his wife Melinda created their foundation to “reduce inequality.” He spoke about their wake-up call. All over the world primary health care plays a vital role of keeping communities healthy at the same time helping to increase access to the health care system thereby offering better health outcomes. The first point of contact with health services, primary care has been described by many as the entrance to the entire health system, its interconnecting principles being of equity, access, empowerment, community self-determination and inter-sectoral collaboration.
“Melinda and I had traveled in Africa and we were surprised to see what conditions in poor countries were like. And then we started reading about health and we were shocked to find that over a million children were dying from malaria every year. Children were dying of diarrhea even though there was a vaccine being used in richer countries that could prevent that. And so, we realized that was incredible injustice and so, we should join together with other people to advance global health and save lives. We’re lucky enough to have the wealth that was created by the success of Microsoft, as well as support that Warren Buffett provided from his business success and so, the question was: “How can we take this money and give it back to the world to help those most in need, to save lives, improve lives in the best way possible?” Our foundation has global health as substantially its largest priority,” Bill Gates tells Brut.
Once the world's richest person, the software entrepreneur-turned-philanthropist, along with his wife, established the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000 to donate the bulk of their fortune to improving health care and reducing poverty around the world. They created the foundation, which has an endowment of more than $50 billion, after reading that hundreds of thousands of children in poor countries were dying of diarrhea.
Brut.
- 100.5k
- 575
- 89
81 comments
Deepak K.11/03/2019 21:31
Ok
Eric C.10/31/2019 22:50
Yet the poor in africa want nothing to do with him or his ways. He just wants their land and resources. That time with Epstein sure hasnt helped his believability any smfh
Gene C.10/31/2019 20:54
Your 100%likely to die
Gaurav K.10/31/2019 16:08
Please help me
Gaurav K.10/31/2019 16:08
Please help me I have to open school for poor children Need $ 300000dollars to open school My name is Gaurav I'm study bsc I'm 19years old My father is artisan I'm resident a of ghuttha222129 district jaunpur state utter pradesh country India I have to open school for poor children All schools around me charge very high fees So poor children not read in this schools $ May help as much as possible Great hope from you Sir your help poor children could study in good school My gmail [email protected] My mobile number 7398965255 My Union bank account 435702120001617 IFSC Code UBIN0543578 My istagram I'd Gk6306371390 My
David W.10/31/2019 16:06
Doctor silvium and others have already discovered that all diseases can be cured the same way proven fact
Cedrick B.10/31/2019 15:51
He is part of the reason people are dying in africa due to his population control agenda
Will M.10/31/2019 03:09
Blah blah blah What was his connection to Epstein. Thats what i wanna know
Spann J.10/30/2019 23:33
Jeffrey Epstein's buddy.
James J.10/30/2019 21:29
Bill Gates supports population control dont be fooled.
James J.10/30/2019 21:26
50 times more likely when Bill?
Cynthia K.10/30/2019 19:13
But he believe in depopulation🙄
Sylvia C.10/30/2019 17:01
So much respect for this man!
Janette S.10/30/2019 16:59
There are many ways we could help other countries to make their lives more bearable.
Robert P.10/30/2019 08:05
One of the good guys
Gary L.10/30/2019 06:05
You would think he could afford a decent hair cut .wow
Brandon P.10/30/2019 05:24
Hey bill send me a million dollars.
Corey S.10/30/2019 05:09
He has over 106 billion dollars. He can do it!
Roberto O.10/25/2019 05:04
Why is this guy not president?
Victor C.10/24/2019 22:05
Awesome