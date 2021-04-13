back
Black cowgirl teaches kids to enjoy reading with the help of her horses
This Black cowgirl is closing her state's literacy gap by encouraging kids to read to horses. Her mission is driven by a lack of representation, something she's conquering as an equestrian and as an educator.
04/13/2021 8:58 PM
2 comments
Barbara G.30 minutes
I loved the Black Stallion books by Walter Farley I would read them and reread them again and again and I would read anything that had a horse in it except Black Beauty because it made me cry
Brutan hour
Follow to learn more about Gooch's organization.