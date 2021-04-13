back

Black cowgirl teaches kids to enjoy reading with the help of her horses

This Black cowgirl is closing her state's literacy gap by encouraging kids to read to horses. Her mission is driven by a lack of representation, something she's conquering as an equestrian and as an educator.

04/13/2021 8:58 PM
2 comments

  • Barbara G.
    30 minutes

    I loved the Black Stallion books by Walter Farley I would read them and reread them again and again and I would read anything that had a horse in it except Black Beauty because it made me cry

  • Brut
    an hour

    Follow to learn more about Gooch's organization.

