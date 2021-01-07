back
Black Lives Matter protests vs. the Pro-Trump siege of the Capitol
Armed pro-Trump rioters were able to storm the Capitol before the National Guard was even mobilized. Back when Black Lives Matter protesters held a rally in Washington, it was a different story...
01/07/2021 8:00 PMupdated: 01/07/2021 8:02 PM
47 comments
Iris O.9 minutes
Disgusting individuals/ trump is a traitor and so are these idiots.
Brian B.9 minutes
White supremacy...very soon a black skin will be President it has started with Harris
Nehcul S.10 minutes
The only people that were burning down buildings in the BLM movement were fraudsters trying to cash in on the moment
Iris O.10 minutes
Two Americas in the USA......
Enoch S.11 minutes
Um ya, BLM has a habit of burning citys.
Brent P.13 minutes
Because DC isn’t a state? The secretary of defence Stephen Miller had to get the National guard mobilized? Why did this happen for a peaceful BLM protest in July but not at a guaranteed March on the capital building/riot in January?
Aaron B.16 minutes
yeah tahts wat happens when your protests have mass looting fires destruction that have been associated with them for months before you arrive at the capitol. Woulda been the same if TRump supporters had been doing that for weeks or months leading up to this. or liberal leaders didnt want them there on purpose for this very reason. now they can try to impeach trump and he cant run in 2024. their plan all along.
Georgianna H.17 minutes
White privilege is real and then they say that’s not true and they’re not racist. Discrimination doesn’t exist in America, there’s no difference with how blacks and white are treated, but it’s because blacks are violent and they’re afraid!
Maciek Z.17 minutes
Difference is BLM supporters was burning and destroyed to many things when they protest in many cities Trump supporters not so maybe that's why government protect capitol different from BLM and different from Trumpers
Martín S.19 minutes
🤦♂️
Karen L.20 minutes
A “ white” woman was shot and killed.
Joel E.22 minutes
The truth is that Donald Trump is coming from the future and his real name is Biff, He bought a Magazine in the future and come back to the pass to alterate the History of our time. Please Help me spread this information....
J M.22 minutes
BLM and Antifa are known rabble-rousers. Their reputation of anger, violence, & vandalizing private property from city to city goes before them wherever they go. True patriots (non-extremist) don't act like that.
Cassidy F.24 minutes
See blm do it all destroy for free criminals
Winfield W.25 minutes
well maybe because the blm org.recently.burn neighborhoods to the ground , looted.the stores their fellow neighbors ran only to steal for glamor. Maybe their murder of police officers along with burning the american flag . I would say they set their own judgement with their destructive message oh yea also destroying statues with no regard for history.
John Z.26 minutes
The same as BLM looters .... dangerous rioters they had weapons and destroyed property these r our peaceful Republicans this country is going 2 destroy itself within Lincoln said it CIVIL WAR
Rosa C.27 minutes
Who exactly has the executive power to activate the USA's National Guard? watching from Australia and in utter belief.
Arvie M.28 minutes
Miguel A.29 minutes
One thing for sure those Antifa MFs and BLM looted too, so with all those people vandalizing stores and stuff sure people need to protect their interest with both left nuts and right nuts. The best solution is to respond with the 2nd Amendment once you hear machine guns blasting towards people that begin to vandalize in one form or another is the sounds of being in a war zone is a sound of relief that is all.
Andrew K.29 minutes
