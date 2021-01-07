back

Black Lives Matter protests vs. the Pro-Trump siege of the Capitol

Armed pro-Trump rioters were able to storm the Capitol before the National Guard was even mobilized. Back when Black Lives Matter protesters held a rally in Washington, it was a different story...

01/07/2021 8:00 PMupdated: 01/07/2021 8:02 PM
    Black Lives Matter protests vs. the Pro-Trump siege of the Capitol

47 comments

  • Iris O.
    9 minutes

    Disgusting individuals/ trump is a traitor and so are these idiots.

  • Brian B.
    9 minutes

    White supremacy...very soon a black skin will be President it has started with Harris

  • Nehcul S.
    10 minutes

    The only people that were burning down buildings in the BLM movement were fraudsters trying to cash in on the moment

  • Iris O.
    10 minutes

    Two Americas in the USA......

  • Enoch S.
    11 minutes

    Um ya, BLM has a habit of burning citys.

  • Brent P.
    13 minutes

    Because DC isn’t a state? The secretary of defence Stephen Miller had to get the National guard mobilized? Why did this happen for a peaceful BLM protest in July but not at a guaranteed March on the capital building/riot in January?

  • Aaron B.
    16 minutes

    yeah tahts wat happens when your protests have mass looting fires destruction that have been associated with them for months before you arrive at the capitol. Woulda been the same if TRump supporters had been doing that for weeks or months leading up to this. or liberal leaders didnt want them there on purpose for this very reason. now they can try to impeach trump and he cant run in 2024. their plan all along.

  • Georgianna H.
    17 minutes

    White privilege is real and then they say that’s not true and they’re not racist. Discrimination doesn’t exist in America, there’s no difference with how blacks and white are treated, but it’s because blacks are violent and they’re afraid!

  • Maciek Z.
    17 minutes

    Difference is BLM supporters was burning and destroyed to many things when they protest in many cities Trump supporters not so maybe that's why government protect capitol different from BLM and different from Trumpers

  • Martín S.
    19 minutes

    🤦‍♂️

  • Karen L.
    20 minutes

    A “ white” woman was shot and killed.

  • Joel E.
    22 minutes

    The truth is that Donald Trump is coming from the future and his real name is Biff, He bought a Magazine in the future and come back to the pass to alterate the History of our time. Please Help me spread this information....

  • J M.
    22 minutes

    BLM and Antifa are known rabble-rousers. Their reputation of anger, violence, & vandalizing private property from city to city goes before them wherever they go. True patriots (non-extremist) don't act like that.

  • Cassidy F.
    24 minutes

    See blm do it all destroy for free criminals

  • Winfield W.
    25 minutes

    well maybe because the blm org.recently.burn neighborhoods to the ground , looted.the stores their fellow neighbors ran only to steal for glamor. Maybe their murder of police officers along with burning the american flag . I would say they set their own judgement with their destructive message oh yea also destroying statues with no regard for history.

  • John Z.
    26 minutes

    The same as BLM looters .... dangerous rioters they had weapons and destroyed property these r our peaceful Republicans this country is going 2 destroy itself within Lincoln said it CIVIL WAR

  • Rosa C.
    27 minutes

    Who exactly has the executive power to activate the USA's National Guard? watching from Australia and in utter belief.

  • Arvie M.
    28 minutes

    https://fb.watch/2T1JAP_DXu/

  • Miguel A.
    29 minutes

    One thing for sure those Antifa MFs and BLM looted too, so with all those people vandalizing stores and stuff sure people need to protect their interest with both left nuts and right nuts. The best solution is to respond with the 2nd Amendment once you hear machine guns blasting towards people that begin to vandalize in one form or another is the sounds of being in a war zone is a sound of relief that is all.

  • Andrew K.
    29 minutes

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1882789351880976&id=100004497872375 set up

