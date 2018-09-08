Black teen arrested while white grandma pleads his innocence

Police cuffed this black teen — while his white grandma pleaded that he wasn't robbing her.
440 comments
Guillermo J.10/01/2018 03:31
Racistas de mierda hp gringos
Keron N.10/01/2018 01:20
Hm
Samir T.10/01/2018 00:30
قرغنكرم
Samir T.10/01/2018 00:29
قراننكريم
Jamal L.09/30/2018 16:11
Well it was dealt with ok
Ian J.09/30/2018 14:56
its brutal in America with racism
Yusuf K.09/30/2018 05:02
Why persecuting persecutors to blacks constantly
Steven L.09/30/2018 02:43
that wy i dont go too the usa to much drama so i staiy in sweet paradise
Ibrahim N.09/30/2018 01:29
Big mistake officer !!
Youcef A.09/29/2018 21:41
Racism is still alive 😡😡
CH U.09/29/2018 20:38
Well black people are and will be on wrong side always because they are the one who are tolerating all that sh*** why didn’t you people protest or fight against those who say WHITE ARE SUPERIOR🧐
Nheil D.09/28/2018 08:02
The damage is done all yah mtf police pigs!!!
Dommiel P.09/27/2018 23:47
Stupid white people
Eric C.09/27/2018 21:52
So just because a complete stranger tells a officer something it’s taking at face value? Ya that will work out real well smh
Eric C.09/27/2018 21:51
So police should not be allowed to do their job if it involves a black persons? For fear of media back lash?? Please explain how that works smh
Tim M.09/27/2018 21:40
Carjacking with same description 20/20 hindsight everyone back off 🤷♂️
David M.09/27/2018 16:19
You cut out the part where a black man flagged down the police telling them he saw the old woman being robbed by her grandson....
Carim C.09/27/2018 13:41
I don't like the cops but that wasn't police brutality or racism at all.... I hate the PC culture it's getting outta hand... Bunch of softies mahn... He just HAPPENS to be black that's it... It was a complete misunderstanding
Ebrahim A.09/27/2018 12:18
Lucky to be alive in the end.
Angel P.09/27/2018 08:59
Kung sa pinas yan ang batas na nmn ung civilian at nde pulis