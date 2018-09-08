back

Black teen arrested while white grandma pleads his innocence

Police cuffed this black teen — while his white grandma pleaded that he wasn't robbing her.

09/08/2018 9:01 PM
440 comments

  • Guillermo J.
    10/01/2018 03:31

    Racistas de mierda hp gringos

  • Keron N.
    10/01/2018 01:20

    Hm

  • Samir T.
    10/01/2018 00:30

    قرغنكرم

  • Samir T.
    10/01/2018 00:29

    قراننكريم

  • Jamal L.
    09/30/2018 16:11

    Well it was dealt with ok

  • Ian J.
    09/30/2018 14:56

    its brutal in America with racism

  • Yusuf K.
    09/30/2018 05:02

    Why persecuting persecutors to blacks constantly

  • Steven L.
    09/30/2018 02:43

    that wy i dont go too the usa to much drama so i staiy in sweet paradise

  • Ibrahim N.
    09/30/2018 01:29

    Big mistake officer !!

  • Youcef A.
    09/29/2018 21:41

    Racism is still alive 😡😡

  • CH U.
    09/29/2018 20:38

    Well black people are and will be on wrong side always because they are the one who are tolerating all that sh*** why didn’t you people protest or fight against those who say WHITE ARE SUPERIOR🧐

  • Nheil D.
    09/28/2018 08:02

    The damage is done all yah mtf police pigs!!!

  • Dommiel P.
    09/27/2018 23:47

    Stupid white people

  • Eric C.
    09/27/2018 21:52

    So just because a complete stranger tells a officer something it’s taking at face value? Ya that will work out real well smh

  • Eric C.
    09/27/2018 21:51

    So police should not be allowed to do their job if it involves a black persons? For fear of media back lash?? Please explain how that works smh

  • Tim M.
    09/27/2018 21:40

    Carjacking with same description 20/20 hindsight everyone back off 🤷‍♂️

  • David M.
    09/27/2018 16:19

    You cut out the part where a black man flagged down the police telling them he saw the old woman being robbed by her grandson....

  • Carim C.
    09/27/2018 13:41

    I don't like the cops but that wasn't police brutality or racism at all.... I hate the PC culture it's getting outta hand... Bunch of softies mahn... He just HAPPENS to be black that's it... It was a complete misunderstanding

  • Ebrahim A.
    09/27/2018 12:18

    Lucky to be alive in the end.

  • Angel P.
    09/27/2018 08:59

    Kung sa pinas yan ang batas na nmn ung civilian at nde pulis