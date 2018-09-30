Bloomberg Fed Up With Partisan Politics

Democrats, Republicans — either way — Mike Bloomberg's had enough. In this Brut exclusive, he shares his thoughts on the increasing dangers of partisan politics.
13 comments
Paul H.10/02/2018 20:39
Ya he is doing this because he my try for a run. This man is a hiporititical joke.
Billie B.10/01/2018 20:39
I really like what he had to say here. The country is totally divided by party lines right now. There is no tolerance going from one side to the other in any way. So much hatred over ideas, not ideals. I'm concerned and frightened for this country.
James P.10/01/2018 19:48
Everyone's got a dream.
James P.10/01/2018 19:47
What a load of crap. You'd have to be seriously delusional to think what's going on is anything but a dog and pony show. Nice try though.
Paul H.10/01/2018 19:34
HA HA HA the biggest leftist Democratic socialist anti American who hates the constitution is now lecturing on parties. My God this is rich. What a piece of work. If he was enough tell him to stop funding anti-Trump and anti-second amendment rallies and all every town for gun safety which is a anti 2nd group with Soro.
Tim M.10/01/2018 19:16
Doesn't make what he is saying any less true. Votes are overwhelmingly split among party lines now and everything that is done by one side or the other is to make the opposition look as bad as they can.
Ray D.10/01/2018 03:53
Oh I Know Who You Are! You're the guy that wants to do away with the 2nd Amendment, all the while you have armed security protecting you and your family 24/7! So you were once a Republican and a Democrat blah blah blah! Are you really sure of what you want to be when you grow up!? Because when you grow up let us know! Trump 2020!
William H.10/01/2018 03:26
He a liberal Democratic Nazi socialist scumbag
Greg D.10/01/2018 02:28
Bloomberg is the biggest idiot of either party.
Rachel W.10/01/2018 02:13
He should know since he is one of the biggest partisans in America!
Korey C.09/30/2018 23:46
Haha youre a bunch of dopes lmao
Tim M.09/30/2018 22:37
One of the biggest partisans of today, to say nothing of a huge hypocrite...
Mike C.09/30/2018 22:01
Omg complain about partisan politics while funding the partisan politics gtfo