Bodycam footage shows Black paraplegic man violently manhandled by Ohio police

"I'm a paraplegic, sir." He said he couldn't exit his car. The police dragged him out pulling his hair. Clifford Owensby, a Black paraplegic man, has now filed a complaint against the police department of Dayton, Ohio ...

10/12/2021 7:48 PMupdated: 10/12/2021 7:49 PM
