Boeing’s CEO is Bashed at a Congressional Hearing
"These loved ones never had a chance. They were in flying coffins..." Boeing CEO's faced some severe criticism before Congress about the 737 Max crashes that killed 346 people.
All about making sure the Max is getting back into service
Boeing Co. Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg was overwhelmed with calls to resign, attacks on his integrity and criticism of a flight-control system linked to two fatal 737 Max crashes as he gave two days of often-contentious testimony in the U.S. Congress. Missing from the proceedings were blockbuster revelations likely to delay the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration’s final review of whether the Max can safely return to the skies after a grounding of more than seven months -- a central question for Boeing investors and the embattled CEO.
Having been battered by the grilling in Congress, the CEO’s next challlenge will be to win U.S. recertification of the Max by the end of 2019 as he has repeatedly promised. Badly missing that deadline will roil airline customers, undermine public confidence in the jet and put Muilenburg’s job further at risk. Muilenburg fielded questions about the jet from furious lawmakers in a five-hour appearance Wednesday. For the first time, he publicly detailed errors in the design and communications around the software linked to both crashes. And he expressed regret over Boeing’s response after a Lion Air jetliner fell from the sky on Oct. 30, 2018 -- a tragedy that repeated itself less than five months later in Ethiopia.
In hearings that were at times angry, emotional and technical, Muilenburg worked to salvage Boeing’s reputation and save his job. Directors at the company stripped him of his chairman’s role earlier and ousted Kevin McAllister, the head of the commercial aircraft division. The crashes and global grounding have been unprecedented for an advanced jetliner and have cost Boeing more than $9 billion so far. The tone contrasted with a Boeing statement a year ago, when the company angered Lion Air owner Rusdi Kirana by pointing out piloting and maintenance lapses cited in an initial report on the disaster off the coast of Indonesia. Other airlines have griped about the company’s overly optimistic assessments of when its best-selling plane will be cleared to fly.
92 comments
Sophia N.15 hours
He looks like he got botox😂
Chris H.4 days
Doesn’t FAA stand for Federal Aviation administration? So you are telling me the Government isn’t cooperating with the Government... how stupid are we as a society...”and now you’re weeping shades of cozenened indigo got lemon juice up in your eye”
William D.12/08/2019 14:23
Hang his lying a**.
Wango T.12/07/2019 19:46
Didnt some VW exec's go to prison for the emissions scandal? They polluted the air and lied.. Prison.. People got slaughtered here. Now what? Waiting for the results down the road.
Joe M.12/06/2019 19:55
Is that the green goblin from SpiderMan?
Lance G.12/06/2019 13:26
If u think that any company in America is different, your wrong
Stephen M.12/06/2019 12:01
Is that a Democrat doing something other than trying to impeach the president ??? 😮😮😮
Sam M.12/06/2019 04:21
wow
Michael Z.12/05/2019 22:19
"Accidents were preventable" you mean INCIDENTS?
Robert S.12/04/2019 21:57
I don't trust anyone that looks like Gary Busey.
Kaycee C.12/04/2019 19:16
this is the video i was talking about, it’s all over my feed all the time
Jeremy D.12/04/2019 17:23
How about since no one wants to take accountability of what happened, then lock up everybody at Boeing in jail 🤷🏾♂️
E W.12/04/2019 02:43
Looks like that guy..
Eddie S.12/02/2019 19:52
Who's going to ? You've all been paid for your silence.
Victoria F.11/30/2019 22:22
This guy doesn’t obviously care has no sympathy on his face, his family wasn’t on that plane, they need a professional replacement. Something needs to happen here
Cleveland S.11/30/2019 19:46
I bet no one goes to jail this was murder plain and simple but the rich and powerful never have real consequences paying settlements is not a real punishment
Jordan M.11/30/2019 18:57
5,000,000 Boeing flights per year. 10 years of that 1 plane crashed and kills everyone. I think boeing is doing just fine
Kim W.11/30/2019 16:21
They knew and know what they are doing.
Shane L.11/30/2019 12:53
Who can listen to this liar
Damon C.11/30/2019 12:38
Big business doesn't care about people