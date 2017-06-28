Booker Trumpcare Facebook live

Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. John Lewis had a conversation about Trumpcare on the Capitol steps. It lasted 3 hours.
53 comments
Tony B.07/11/2017 07:31
Two morons
Victor G.07/03/2017 19:26
Why didn't millions die before Obamacare,hmmmm,Obamacare started in 2010,7 years ago,lol,now all of a sudden ppl will die,you dumasses,
Kay L.07/02/2017 04:09
Amazing, how stupid that Booker is. Not a political statement 😂😂😂 right. Obama care was designed to fail. What a joke.
Michael P.06/30/2017 16:51
Screw Booker
Imade I.06/30/2017 16:02
Reparations is the only way..get done
Paul S.06/30/2017 08:11
Oh, looky mommy. A cabbage patch monkey. Is that what 'affirmative action' does??
Damien G.06/30/2017 03:12
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/War_on_Terror
Brandon C.06/29/2017 23:05
Donald Trump and his greedy Republican buddies are showing the rest of the world the ugliest side of America
Zac W.06/29/2017 22:33
Couple of parasites wasting time wasting money.
Fila C.06/29/2017 22:02
With makes a better society a wise society or a compassionate society?
Jonathan C.06/29/2017 21:47
that's nice
Nasiib B.06/29/2017 21:28
Now is the Time Jesus Christ should come back 🙏
Robin B.06/29/2017 21:16
You'll never catch ignorant trump followers having a sensible conversation like this, ever, because to them, it's not about common sense. Hell, they won't even know where to start to understand how anything is going to negatively affect them. It's just racism. As long as a divisive redneck sits in office, they're happy. But they'll pay all die pretty soon from not having healthcare, they just don't know it.
Jeremiah J.06/29/2017 20:10
lb
Eric L.06/29/2017 19:53
I love the one guy that said imagrits shouldn't have to worry about their kids. That's the problem is people rely on the government to pay for their mistakes.
Anthony R.06/29/2017 18:01
And they videotaped it? Sad desperate politicians looking for media attention. Pathetic.
Joe S.06/29/2017 17:30
it ain't workin ..
Gary G.06/29/2017 16:44
I am tired of talk it's time for action.
Rubén O.06/29/2017 16:23
sorry we couldn't send Ossoff to help you.... thanks for fighting for us
Hondo C.06/29/2017 16:21
Jaime Sanchez Jr. Yooooo!!!