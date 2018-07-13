back
Boy called "witch" left on the street
This little boy was left on the street unclothed and unfed — because locals thought he was a witch.
07/13/2018 8:59 PMupdated: 01/29/2020 2:43 PM
Ed O.2 hours
God here, God there... The same God that created the "witchcraft" in the first place, nice paradox everybody.
Doreen C.19 hours
God bless you and happy you are raising this issue and other issues in Africa that governments are ignoring, we need to Educate people, humans can be so cruel
Andrea G.a day
Thank goodness for this amazing couple. What backward evil culture to torture and kill children. Time to stamp it out
Fatima M.a day
And Nigerian have the man of God in they country so why witch in the land all pastors coming around the world are from Nigerian now are they witches so why don’t take the child to TV Emmanuel man of God to take the witch out? Really
Fatima M.a day
Really NIGERIAN call this angel child witch what heartless is Nigerian people
Tanisha J.a day
❤️❤️❤️
Enamul K.a day
What an extraordinary woman.. world leaders should learn from her.
Judith H.a day
There will be many others. So tragic
Parmina G.2 days
Blessed your heart for taking upon yourself to care for these babies . 🙏
Chinedu O.2 days
May God continue to bless you day
Sheri R.2 days
Poor baby. So innocent to be on his own.
Elizabeth A.2 days
God will continue to bless you and come to your aid at the time of need.
Gill W.2 days
Bless you all x
Lisa R.2 days
So precious what you and your husband do for these beautiful children. Thank you for your beautiful work and love for God's children!
Ajibola O.3 days
Thank you woman. God bless u.
Claire M.3 days
OK, this is one of the saddest things I have heard. How is this happening in 2020? Crazy.
Margaret K.3 days
And the do-gooders out there say all cultures are equal.
Lucy L.3 days
That’s not superstition that was so clearly horrific child abuse. Hope that child is loved and safe now from harm.
Carolyn R.3 days
Wow...that’s AMAZING!!! Thank you for sharing...
Pratibha B.3 days
Respect ! Your work is so inspiring. A life well lived.