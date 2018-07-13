back

Boy called "witch" left on the street

This little boy was left on the street unclothed and unfed — because locals thought he was a witch.

07/13/2018 8:59 PMupdated: 01/29/2020 2:43 PM
  • 37.9m
  • 4.3k

3564 comments

  • Ed O.
    2 hours

    God here, God there... The same God that created the "witchcraft" in the first place, nice paradox everybody.

  • Doreen C.
    19 hours

    God bless you and happy you are raising this issue and other issues in Africa that governments are ignoring, we need to Educate people, humans can be so cruel

  • Andrea G.
    a day

    Thank goodness for this amazing couple. What backward evil culture to torture and kill children. Time to stamp it out

  • Fatima M.
    a day

    And Nigerian have the man of God in they country so why witch in the land all pastors coming around the world are from Nigerian now are they witches so why don’t take the child to TV Emmanuel man of God to take the witch out? Really

  • Fatima M.
    a day

    Really NIGERIAN call this angel child witch what heartless is Nigerian people

  • Tanisha J.
    a day

    ❤️❤️❤️

  • Enamul K.
    a day

    What an extraordinary woman.. world leaders should learn from her.

  • Judith H.
    a day

    There will be many others. So tragic

  • Parmina G.
    2 days

    Blessed your heart for taking upon yourself to care for these babies . 🙏

  • Chinedu O.
    2 days

    May God continue to bless you day

  • Sheri R.
    2 days

    Poor baby. So innocent to be on his own.

  • Elizabeth A.
    2 days

    God will continue to bless you and come to your aid at the time of need.

  • Gill W.
    2 days

    Bless you all x

  • Lisa R.
    2 days

    So precious what you and your husband do for these beautiful children. Thank you for your beautiful work and love for God's children!

  • Ajibola O.
    3 days

    Thank you woman. God bless u.

  • Claire M.
    3 days

    OK, this is one of the saddest things I have heard. How is this happening in 2020? Crazy.

  • Margaret K.
    3 days

    And the do-gooders out there say all cultures are equal.

  • Lucy L.
    3 days

    That’s not superstition that was so clearly horrific child abuse. Hope that child is loved and safe now from harm.

  • Carolyn R.
    3 days

    Wow...that’s AMAZING!!! Thank you for sharing...

  • Pratibha B.
    3 days

    Respect ! Your work is so inspiring. A life well lived.