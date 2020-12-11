back
Brandon Bernard executed despite calls for clemency
“I am not the same person I was at that time.” Brandon Bernard was the 9th person federally executed in 2020 after a 17-year pause. These were his words in 2016.
12/11/2020 9:27 PMupdated: 12/11/2020 10:11 PM
Edgar T.16 minutes
I do not buy his contrition.
Karen R.34 minutes
The killers in white house are being pardoned left right and center. I know they have committed worse crimes than he did. Just as our president have allowed so many thousands of people to die. He should suffer the same. But that is crime in high places.The least they could have done is life in prison
Alison W.44 minutes
He didn’t deserve to die 💔
Maia D.an hour
Yet, there are professionals and Government elected Governors, the ousted Moron Covid-19 Idiot of American History, who manipulate and twist the Laws for their own personal uses, and walk free everyday. They know what they do, but money buys the best Lawyers, and their positions in society let them walk free. White collar criminals, have a different, but unacceptable power, but on the day they die, they can't hide their lies, corruption or deceit from God. No one escapes their death 💯😊🙏
Ankit G.an hour
Every murderer should be executed like him..
Jessica C.an hour
Sad
Mhai M.2 hours
It's too late now, u deserve it.