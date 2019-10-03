Brandt Jean Hugs Former Cop Who Killed His Brother
Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatally shooting her neighbor, Botham Jean. After the sentencing, his brother offered his forgiveness with a hug.
Act of healing and forgiveness
Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatally shooting Botham Jean in his own apartment. After the sentence was announced, Jean’s brother, Brandt, offered his forgiveness. People outside of the courtroom reacted angrily to the sentence given to Amber Guyger in the death of Botham Jean, believing it was too lenient. But Jean’s brother addressed her directly from the witness stand. Brandt Jean told Guyger that his brother would have wanted her to turn her life over to Christ, and that if she asks God for forgiveness, she will get it.
The judge said he could, and Brandt and Guyger stood up, met in front of the bench and embraced while Guyger cried. Judge Tammy Kemp also hugged Guyger before she was led from the courtroom. The shooting in September 2018 drew widespread attention because of the strange circumstances and because it was one in a string of shootings of unarmed black men by white police officers. Jurors could have sentenced the former officer to up to life in prison or as little as two years, but prosecutors asked them to send her to prison for 28 years, which is how old Botham Jean would have been if he were still alive.
She will be eligible for parole in five years, after serving half of her sentence. As video of the dramatic hearing circulated online, critics blasted the judge, saying her hug was inappropriate for the jurist overseeing the case. Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot, a former trial judge, called Brandt Jean’s embrace of Guyger “an amazing act of healing and forgiveness that is rare in today's society … especially for many of our leaders.” The jury was largely made up of women and people of color.
79 comments
Joanne S.10/31/2019 12:04
That's bull s***
Doris B.10/28/2019 19:54
Well, We The People's Of This World Of Today, Seen To Think That He Was Wrong,But God Said In His Word, Reglassed What We Do To Each Other,We Got To For Give,In Order For A Man To Understand, We Got To Be Born Again, Not By Man,But Jesus. God Bless.
Karen C.10/27/2019 15:17
That was ridiculous, that brother just made his brothers death a joke, she has no remorse at all, she deliberately murdered him, and now after that fake hug from her she is actually appealing her sentence, so there ya go, no remorse.
Matthew T.10/26/2019 11:05
This is not justice
Justyce D.10/24/2019 04:54
this what I was Tb that day at work
Dejah J.10/23/2019 17:06
we were just talking about this.
Devan C.10/22/2019 01:08
She'll be free soon you can give her all the hugs you want
Ricky D.10/17/2019 20:45
Jesus isn't real just fools
Theresa F.10/10/2019 10:50
Jesus forgives us daily if u ask so we have to forgive also.
Lowell D.10/08/2019 17:43
God bless you and your family
Kenneth G.10/07/2019 23:23
Unbutton my jacket, so I can unbutton your bra... 😂😂😂
Ewayne W.10/07/2019 20:34
She deserve a oscar
Sessaly M.10/07/2019 08:51
Uncle Tom at its best.
James C.10/06/2019 23:17
Fish Eri! A MISGUIDED SOUL.TRADER TO HIS BROTHER AND RACE.THE EUROPEAN DRACONIAN DOCILE DOGMA DOCTRINE.IT TEACHES THEM TO LOVE THEIR ENEMIES NO MATTER HOW THEY TREAT THEM.😳🎓THAT CENTRE OLD SPELL THEY HAVEN'T BROKEN YET.THEY FORGOT THEY WERE NOT CHRISTIAN WHEN BROUGHT HERE.😳🎓
Etheleen H.10/06/2019 21:02
FAKE HUGS!! If a black lady had killed his brother, there would have been NO HUGS R FORGIVENESS from the brother r the judge.
Kiki A.10/06/2019 16:36
Ouch
Nathan A.10/06/2019 15:13
Young fool
Everette R.10/06/2019 02:06
There's a larger than LIFE division HERE ' & noticeable ! Myself u keep that which is.... In the church. Let Justice be ! What little we Blacks do receive ? Haven't u HEARD the wittness us NOW Dead also......
Nelson J.10/05/2019 11:53
Bulls**t we are way too forgiving as a race of people .....period
Tiger F.10/05/2019 09:57
He put a juju on her