Breastfeeding student shamed by professor
Her professor said it was "weird" and "inappropriate" to breastfeed during remote class.
10/30/2020 4:58 PM
16 comments
Ed D.4 minutes
I don't see what all the fuss is about. Been happening for ages. Totally natural. Voyeurs opinions do not count. If you don't want to see it happening, DON'T STARE!!!!!
Connie M.6 minutes
you dont have to show the world
Eric L.13 minutes
Bruh just slightly raise your camera while e-learning. Problem solved
Tal F.14 minutes
If you’re making video mandatory you’re gonna see people’s daily life. That’s a stupid way of forcing participation anyway. If a student is doing the work and keeping up they shouldn’t have to sit in front of the camera. The professor is an idiot.
John N.22 minutes
If she was a real looker this would not be a issue!
Joshua T.35 minutes
His response was correct.
Boyd H.an hour
It’s a totally natural action. They weren’t put there for men but for babies, but we can still enjoy them too
Emily Y.an hour
Lots of missing information. Was she holding the baby the entire time? Then whipped it out? Or did she go get the baby and while doing so she could have grabbed a blanket to cover up? Ultimately avoiding this entire situation?
Jorge L.an hour
They can breastfeed anywhere. Just cover your tts or at least excuse yourself and warm people you’re about to pop one out. I don’t wanna see it, like you don’t wanna see my blls. So let’s respect each other and have common courtesy and sense.
Imogene B.an hour
Feel free to actually watch the video and see what it's about before sharing opinions about breastfeeding. Context people, context.
Francesca I.an hour
Nah, I was at work and a costumer’s 3 year old kid literally pulled down her shirt and started sucking. Idc what any one says. Somethings should be done in private or put a blanket over it.
Susan P.an hour
It's her right, but she might have just thrown a receiving blanket over her..
Charity A.an hour
Deeply saddened to hear about earthquake in #Turkey.My hartiest prayers are with people affected by major earthquake.May the injured recover soon & May Allah Almighty give courage to families of victims to bear loss.🇵🇰 stands with our Turkish brothers in this hour of grief
Hugues d.an hour
what a prick .
Bakil M.2 hours
It's ok even if her professor was uncomfortable with her breastfeeding her child then he or she can ask her to close her camera it is that simple but I don't know what is wrong with people these days 🙄😑
Ve M.2 hours
This is just dumb