Breastfeeding student shamed by professor

Her professor said it was "weird" and "inappropriate" to breastfeed during remote class.

10/30/2020 4:58 PM
16 comments

  • Ed D.
    4 minutes

    I don't see what all the fuss is about. Been happening for ages. Totally natural. Voyeurs opinions do not count. If you don't want to see it happening, DON'T STARE!!!!!

  • Connie M.
    6 minutes

    you dont have to show the world

  • Eric L.
    13 minutes

    Bruh just slightly raise your camera while e-learning. Problem solved

  • Tal F.
    14 minutes

    If you’re making video mandatory you’re gonna see people’s daily life. That’s a stupid way of forcing participation anyway. If a student is doing the work and keeping up they shouldn’t have to sit in front of the camera. The professor is an idiot.

  • John N.
    22 minutes

    If she was a real looker this would not be a issue!

  • Joshua T.
    35 minutes

    His response was correct.

  • Boyd H.
    an hour

    It’s a totally natural action. They weren’t put there for men but for babies, but we can still enjoy them too

  • Emily Y.
    an hour

    Lots of missing information. Was she holding the baby the entire time? Then whipped it out? Or did she go get the baby and while doing so she could have grabbed a blanket to cover up? Ultimately avoiding this entire situation?

  • Jorge L.
    an hour

    They can breastfeed anywhere. Just cover your tts or at least excuse yourself and warm people you’re about to pop one out. I don’t wanna see it, like you don’t wanna see my blls. So let’s respect each other and have common courtesy and sense.

  • Imogene B.
    an hour

    Feel free to actually watch the video and see what it's about before sharing opinions about breastfeeding. Context people, context.

  • Francesca I.
    an hour

    Nah, I was at work and a costumer’s 3 year old kid literally pulled down her shirt and started sucking. Idc what any one says. Somethings should be done in private or put a blanket over it.

  • Susan P.
    an hour

    It's her right, but she might have just thrown a receiving blanket over her..

  • Charity A.
    an hour

    Deeply saddened to hear about earthquake in #Turkey.My hartiest prayers are with people affected by major earthquake.May the injured recover soon & May Allah Almighty give courage to families of victims to bear loss.🇵🇰 stands with our Turkish brothers in this hour of grief

  • Hugues d.
    an hour

    what a prick .

  • Bakil M.
    2 hours

    It's ok even if her professor was uncomfortable with her breastfeeding her child then he or she can ask her to close her camera it is that simple but I don't know what is wrong with people these days 🙄😑

  • Ve M.
    2 hours

    This is just dumb

