Brooke Guinan first transgender firefighter

Brooke Guinan is the first FDNY firefighter to come out as a trans woman. Now she is an LGBTQ advocate for firefighters.

06/26/2017 10:00 PM
63 comments

  • Tammy R.
    01/05/2018 16:37

    Brooke you are such an insperation to others. I'm watching a show right now about you. You are wonderful. Hugs.

  • Ralph J.
    06/30/2017 13:36

    Puke

  • Yehudah O.
    06/29/2017 12:28

    WTF are you posting this garbage for?! And right before breakfast time! !!

  • Nikki W.
    06/29/2017 04:12

    This is gonna be a bad comments section

  • Alycia I.
    06/29/2017 04:01

    I like this story, it's sweet

  • Charles H.
    06/28/2017 23:40

    I'm sorry for getting on here the site of the sick-o damn what's this world coming to. Maybe y'all can trade tampon stories

  • Lukas C.
    06/28/2017 23:33

    yeah... just because you got fat enough to have a set of tits doesn't mean you're a woman now... It's cool and all that he is a firefighter but chromosomes don't lie bruh.

  • Crierwy B.
    06/28/2017 21:54

    A class traitor all the same.

  • Lori J.
    06/28/2017 18:23

    You go girl!! Very proud of you!!!!💗

  • Katherine W.
    06/28/2017 15:44

    we saw her!!!

  • Casey K.
    06/28/2017 08:18

    Wat a cool dude

  • Alex W.
    06/28/2017 05:20

    Good for her

  • Ashlee P.
    06/28/2017 04:08

    Brooke is truly inspirational and one of the greatest people I've ever met. And for those of you who are being hateful pieces of trash, I feel sorry that your lives will barely deign to have as much purpose or courage as hers.

  • Joe M.
    06/28/2017 03:33

    that's a dude

  • Kristin S.
    06/28/2017 03:00

    Good for her. Live your true self, no matter what your circumstances are.

  • Janna S.
    06/28/2017 02:42

    Awesome

  • Icelyn P.
    06/28/2017 01:34

    oooooo

  • Eric C.
    06/28/2017 00:46

    This really opens up the door for you ! Congrats buddy!

  • Dillon E.
    06/27/2017 22:56

    Fucking ewww

  • Noah B.
    06/27/2017 22:46

    That's a dude