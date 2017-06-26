Brooke Guinan first transgender firefighter

Brooke Guinan is the first FDNY firefighter to come out as a trans woman. \nNow she is an LGBTQ advocate for firefighters.
63 comments
Tammy R.01/05/2018 16:37
Brooke you are such an insperation to others. I'm watching a show right now about you. You are wonderful. Hugs.
Ralph J.06/30/2017 13:36
Puke
Yehudah O.06/29/2017 12:28
WTF are you posting this garbage for?! And right before breakfast time! !!
Nikki W.06/29/2017 04:12
This is gonna be a bad comments section
Alycia I.06/29/2017 04:01
I like this story, it's sweet
Charles H.06/28/2017 23:40
I'm sorry for getting on here the site of the sick-o damn what's this world coming to. Maybe y'all can trade tampon stories
Lukas C.06/28/2017 23:33
yeah... just because you got fat enough to have a set of tits doesn't mean you're a woman now... It's cool and all that he is a firefighter but chromosomes don't lie bruh.
Crierwy B.06/28/2017 21:54
A class traitor all the same.
Lori J.06/28/2017 18:23
You go girl!! Very proud of you!!!!💗
Katherine W.06/28/2017 15:44
we saw her!!!
Casey K.06/28/2017 08:18
Wat a cool dude
Alex W.06/28/2017 05:20
Good for her
Ashlee P.06/28/2017 04:08
Brooke is truly inspirational and one of the greatest people I've ever met. And for those of you who are being hateful pieces of trash, I feel sorry that your lives will barely deign to have as much purpose or courage as hers.
Joe M.06/28/2017 03:33
that's a dude
Kristin S.06/28/2017 03:00
Good for her. Live your true self, no matter what your circumstances are.
Janna S.06/28/2017 02:42
Awesome
Icelyn P.06/28/2017 01:34
oooooo
Eric C.06/28/2017 00:46
This really opens up the door for you ! Congrats buddy!
Dillon E.06/27/2017 22:56
Fucking ewww
Noah B.06/27/2017 22:46
That's a dude