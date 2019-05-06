Brunei Backtracks on Death Penalty for Gay Sex

Brunei Backtracks on Anti-Gay Death Penalty Law

Brunei will no longer impose the death penalty by stoning on those convicted of having gay sex. New Islamic laws were introduced in April 2019 that punished sodomy, adultery and rape with death — including by stoning. In upholding international commitments and obligations on human rights, the country will be ratifying the United Nations Convention Against Torture (UNCAT). Celebrities such as George Clooney and Elton John fighting for your rights through activism called for boycotting hotels owned by the sultan around the world. Brunei first introduced Sharia or Islamic canonical law, in 2014. The sultan said the Sharia law and the common law ensure harmony of the countries politics.

“Allah, the provider of blessings, will never bestow upon us laws meant to inflict cruelty on others.” Brunei’s Sultan, Hassanal Bolkiah, said the death penalty will not be imposed after facing a massive international backlash.

“We have given clarification to this. We are conscious of the fact that misperceptions may cause apprehension. As evident for more than two decades, our country has practiced a de facto moratorium on the execution of the death penalty for cases under the common law. This will also be applied to cases under the SPCO, which provides a wider scope for remission.”

Leaders of the country both the common law and the Syariah law aim to ensure the peace and harmony of the country.They are also crucial politics that are seen culturally in protecting the morality and decency of the public as well as respecting the privacy of individuals. Homosexuality is still illegal in Brunei, and punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

