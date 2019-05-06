Brunei Backtracks on Death Penalty for Gay Sex
Brunei has backtracked on enforcing laws that would have made gay sex punishable by death. However, being gay in Brunei can still land you behind bars.
Brunei Backtracks on Anti-Gay Death Penalty Law
Brunei will no longer impose the death penalty by stoning on those convicted of having gay sex. New Islamic laws were introduced in April 2019 that punished sodomy, adultery and rape with death — including by stoning. In upholding international commitments and obligations on human rights, the country will be ratifying the United Nations Convention Against Torture (UNCAT). Celebrities such as George Clooney and Elton John fighting for your rights through activism called for boycotting hotels owned by the sultan around the world. Brunei first introduced Sharia or Islamic canonical law, in 2014. The sultan said the Sharia law and the common law ensure harmony of the countries politics.
“Allah, the provider of blessings, will never bestow upon us laws meant to inflict cruelty on others.” Brunei’s Sultan, Hassanal Bolkiah, said the death penalty will not be imposed after facing a massive international backlash.
“We have given clarification to this. We are conscious of the fact that misperceptions may cause apprehension. As evident for more than two decades, our country has practiced a de facto moratorium on the execution of the death penalty for cases under the common law. This will also be applied to cases under the SPCO, which provides a wider scope for remission.”
Leaders of the country both the common law and the Syariah law aim to ensure the peace and harmony of the country.They are also crucial politics that are seen culturally in protecting the morality and decency of the public as well as respecting the privacy of individuals. Homosexuality is still illegal in Brunei, and punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
46 comments
Diana M.05/27/2019 20:04
It's a start, but a long, long way to go...
Brenda M.05/21/2019 00:33
Where are the protests from the womens rights liberals over fgm performed here and so many other places?
Jennifer J.05/18/2019 18:21
Plus Trump campaigned to decriminalize homosexuality internationally back in February.
Bob C.05/09/2019 19:41
of course gays have money .....
Cengiz E.05/08/2019 21:15
Can anyone see any goodness on his face?? Disgusting 🤢
Johnny B.05/08/2019 14:24
BERNIE 2020!! Single payer Medicare for ALL, no exceptions! And energy revolution ^ ^
Dola B.05/08/2019 12:16
Homosexuality should not be condoned in anyway , if Brunei decides a death penalty for gays so be it , if America and other western countries who have made a covenant with Lucifer the embracer of sin decides to allow gays in there countries that's there problem , if they want they should open doors for gays to become citizens of there countries so that it can be easy for gays living in countries were it is not allowed to move to the united states or the western world so that they can practice homosexuality freely without been bothered or killed ..... Any human being who was born from a man and woman should not condone sodomy ..... Long live the king of Brunei
Andrew P.05/08/2019 05:52
Gayyyyyyy
Lo H.05/08/2019 05:52
Well, he is still a well-known womanizer wanting to stone adulterers.
M.C. J.05/08/2019 05:15
I guess Allah woke up one morning and said, you know what, today i feel like gay people aint so bad after all Mr Sultan. Plus this death stuff is puttin a dent in my heavenly pocket book and you short on paying for these 14 virgins i got lined up.
Ray B.05/07/2019 18:39
That's where the deplorables need to live
Nelson J.05/07/2019 15:31
Yep better
Chanelle R.05/07/2019 14:38
Take everything he owns 🗣🤢🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮😷
Indigo L.05/07/2019 13:35
Brunei Punked out!!! Homosexuality is against Nature AND Humanity!!!
Brut05/07/2019 13:34
Learn more about the sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah: https://www.nytimes.com/2019/05/06/world/asia/brunei-gays-stoning-execution.html
Estuardo F.05/07/2019 12:40
Should make it international law
Graeme L.05/07/2019 12:32
That was big of him So now we arent going to kill you for being homosexual we will only chuck you in jail for 10 year Arent i a great guy saving you like that
Phil V.05/07/2019 11:27
Funny how the threat of losing money can change someone's religious convictions. I guess his faith isn't quite so strong.
Kamil M.05/07/2019 11:16
Is homosexuality allowed in Christianity?
Nouar G.05/07/2019 09:19
Good move