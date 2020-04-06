back
Brut exclusive: Ilhan Omar's speech at the George Floyd memorial
"What we want is the ability to not just breathe, but to live and thrive." Brut. witnessed Rep. Ilhan Omar's impassioned speech against racism at the George Floyd memorial, which she gave after being recognized in the crowd.
06/04/2020 1:54 PM
4 comments
Tariq R.5 minutes
They want a black-skinned pope in the Vatican....... The black revolution has come
Shahid A.14 minutes
We are together dear respected sister brothers Justice for human being humanity peacefully, takber Allaho akber takber Allaho akber takber Allaho akber
Richard E.16 minutes
I don't believe you're going to find a peaceful solution I think it's close to the end of the line but it's self true there is a much bigger show
A A.17 minutes
Gabadheenii hah🙏