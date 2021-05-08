back
Brut vocab: Why we say "woke"
It may seem like new slang, but "woke" as an idea of political consciousness stretches as far back as 1923. Linguist deandre miles-hercules explains. Brut vocab: "Woke"
08/05/2021 4:59 PM
6 comments
Alan T.08/06/2021 07:10
Rather be woke than asleep
Natasha F.08/06/2021 07:03
Nope. Wrong. Bye Felicia. Can't make up s*it.
Ben Jackson08/06/2021 04:45
Mel O.08/06/2021 01:14
Bottom line, trimp lost and trimp lied. Now, it is jaioltime.
D A.08/05/2021 19:40
Fos as usual.
Sharon H.08/05/2021 18:46
Let's get it together and understand when you say something you know what your talking about !