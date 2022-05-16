back

Buffalo shooting: What we know so far

A white gunman fatally shot 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket in New York on May 14 in what is being investigated as a hate crime. Here's what we know so far about the racist attack ...

05/16/2022 11:31 PMupdated: 05/16/2022 11:33 PM
7 comments

  • Dabit S.
    17 minutes

    End of times is very near

  • Maggie R.
    24 minutes

    For all the families 🙏

  • Iyke F.
    28 minutes

    This is really sad to hold in one's heart. Everyday you're not sure of coming back home when going out. The police has to take all these idiots that hold this supremacist mind set seriously.

  • Madelyn G.
    33 minutes

    So sad

  • Sharon J.
    39 minutes

    Father touch your people, we need your living arms.

  • Frances Q.
    42 minutes

    Prayers 🙏

  • Joel R.
    an hour

    Mass shootings still happening and politicians with the supreme court watching a pregnant woman if she decides to abort. Being prolife should be always not just with the uterus!

