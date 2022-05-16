back
Buffalo shooting: What we know so far
A white gunman fatally shot 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket in New York on May 14 in what is being investigated as a hate crime. Here's what we know so far about the racist attack ...
05/16/2022 11:31 PMupdated: 05/16/2022 11:33 PM
7 comments
Dabit S.17 minutes
End of times is very near
Maggie R.24 minutes
For all the families 🙏
Iyke F.28 minutes
This is really sad to hold in one's heart. Everyday you're not sure of coming back home when going out. The police has to take all these idiots that hold this supremacist mind set seriously.
Madelyn G.33 minutes
So sad
Sharon J.39 minutes
Father touch your people, we need your living arms.
Frances Q.42 minutes
Prayers 🙏
Joel R.an hour
Mass shootings still happening and politicians with the supreme court watching a pregnant woman if she decides to abort. Being prolife should be always not just with the uterus!