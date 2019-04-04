Building Up Women in Construction

Women in hardhats are showing up at construction sites — and demanding more inroads in an industry historically dominated by men.
9 comments
Bayer A.04/25/2019 14:28
Look
David W.04/09/2019 10:06
The women who I have seen in construction work had a male figure in their life who guided them in this field.
Jim J.04/06/2019 12:34
Safety helmets are not designed to give correct protection if not worn as directed by the manufacturer. Health & Safety first and foremost, this would also be a stipulation of the works RAMS.
Brut04/04/2019 20:30
This construction worker isn't just breaking new ground in a "man's field" — she's also 7 months pregnant.
Alfonso S.04/04/2019 12:55
vienen cuando ya TODO esta hecho o hacerlo es MUY fácil.... lo q saben es quejarse..
Ratul T.04/04/2019 12:42
How about sweage cleaners?
Joe Y.04/04/2019 12:40
No one is stopping you from getting into construction. Stop trying to blame men for your lack of work ethic.
Nanette F.04/04/2019 12:08
Their pay gaps is less because of unions.
Safal L.04/04/2019 12:03
Women also can do everything..better then man 😍😍😍