Burger King Ad Illustrates "Pink Tax" Absurdity

Burger King is thinking pink, illustrating the absurdity of the "pink tax" in its new ad. 🍔👑
Maria P.08/22/2019 20:37
Is this still a thing? If so it’s not right for women but I honestly use men products more 🤷🏻♀️
Monisha R.03/31/2019 08:40
this why I’m poor
Mahée R.03/17/2019 14:56
Marino T.12/10/2018 13:09
Get over it
Quasar J.11/23/2018 22:58
Paying more for the same product.. why is her blush, lip stick, lip gloss, fake hair fake nails, fake eye lashes... why are all the products more for women. I see a purrty thing buy all that stuff and spend 999.99$ i walk out with the same bag and 6 inch heals for 9.99... its a shame
Quasar J.11/23/2018 22:55
Second... if you buying BK chicken fries... you should rethink your life and diet.
Quasar J.11/23/2018 22:52
Michael F.09/20/2018 08:54
This is the thing I told you about
Thomas F.09/07/2018 17:16
If they're charging more for the same product, why not buy the cheaper one? Oh that's right, it's cos it's NOT the same product. If women are so fed up with it, why do they keep buying it? Supply and demand, if some people are willing to pay through the nose, why SHOULDN'T they charge what they're willing to pay? That how economics works.
Wayne C.08/31/2018 17:00
Don’t buy it problem solved
Chio S.08/31/2018 06:29
por eso desde ahora zapatillas de hombres size niño jajajjaa
John-Paul M.08/31/2018 05:11
Use men's product, dummies.
Chris M.08/31/2018 01:54
Supply and demand dictates price. Haven’t any of you ever taken an economics class? There’s no such thing as pink tax.
Brandon P.08/30/2018 18:18
Imagine not understanding how price works 😒
Andriy K.08/30/2018 18:05
things made with more materials are going to cost more you dinguses
Andrew P.08/30/2018 17:10
So buy the dude's razors and let the market correct itself
Dan C.08/30/2018 16:59
Things are priced the way there are because people buy them. Stop buying the expensive product and the price will lower. You women complaining about it yet still buying the product are contributing to your own complaint. -marketing major
Lena R.08/30/2018 16:36
You mean men pay more for the products they buy for their spouse than they do for themselves.
Kayla S.08/30/2018 14:28
You don’t have to buy the pink ones. I’m pretty sure they know you’ll pay more for the pink ones though 🤑🤑🤑
Justin P.08/30/2018 01:48
women products are destined to do more. men only shave the face so we need less lubricant on the razor. men's shampoo is meant for greasy hair and women don't wash there hair every day like men do. clothing is much more basic for men which is why it cost less. just look up "debunking the pink tax" and you will find people who explain it in more detail. but most wont because they want to be oppressed.