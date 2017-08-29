Bush/Trump - Katrina/Harvey

2 hurricanes, 2 presidents, 12 years, 1 speech.
152 comments
Katara M.02/16/2018 09:38
Yeah same disaster same speech because the same issues still matter.
John M.09/03/2017 16:28
bruhhhhhhh
Paul S.09/03/2017 13:36
Give him a break! He has read more in last month than he had the 70 years prior.
Sean N.09/02/2017 14:02
Another biased view. What about hurricane Matthew. Where was obama???? Playing golf. You guys forget about that. .
Felita G.09/01/2017 19:11
And the Mocking Bird sings!!!
Pedro L.09/01/2017 17:01
To be fair what else do you expect him to say lol
Edyta A.09/01/2017 08:39
The same writer 😂😂😂😂😂
Henry S.08/31/2017 21:56
all i have seen posted on here is 🐃💩💩💩💩🐂 from a lot of snowflakes. get a life and find some balls to play with 👀
George B.08/31/2017 20:30
If any of you wise cracks have a better speech, please, do share. I'd like to see you try.
Ryan C.08/31/2017 20:03
Connor Wenzel There's an old saying in Tennessee I know it's in Texas probably in Tennessee that says fool me once shame on shame on you. Fool me you can't get fooled again
Patricia S.08/31/2017 17:02
Not one original thought, WTF!!!
Steve S.08/31/2017 15:05
The puppet T-rump is crazy, the ones pulling the strings are going to tear our great nation apart! Any Republican official that supports this is an enemy of freedom!
Tanner A.08/31/2017 14:45
It's sad when you can copy and paste speeches given by an already illiterate seeming person, and still end up making Bush sound like an enlightened monk.
Eli E.08/31/2017 14:10
What you expect him to say in such tragedy you liberal suck skunk anything this man will do you will never appreciate it because you're just bunch of skunk
Nicholas S.08/31/2017 12:14
when they tell you not to copy it directly out of the book
Jeffrey D.08/31/2017 12:06
Are you kidding me, him opening his mouth is seriously just disgusting.
Eric Q.08/31/2017 12:03
Unlike bush President Trump will help .
Fred S.08/31/2017 11:55
I don't understand. People that like Trump think this was an attack on him or something? I don't care for him but I didn't think that. Ya'll are way too defensive.
Mary O.08/31/2017 11:35
Shut up you stupid haters. God bless our President! USA
Isis R.08/31/2017 11:25
This man has never done anything original.