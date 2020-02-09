back
CA assemblymember brings newborn to floor vote
This California lawmaker was told she couldn't vote remotely since her maternity leave did not qualify her as "high risk" for Covid-19... So she traveled 80 miles to support a critical housing bill, with her newborn strapped to her chest.
09/02/2020 1:40 PM
11 comments
Bianca J.5 days
I hate the lengths that women have to go to... Blessings to both of them
Anita C.5 days
America at its politics, is such a primitive nation. Sexist and racist. Bunch of 🐒. In Australia or New Zealand or Nordic Countries, many nations, this new mother would be supported to feed her child in parliament. Shame on you America, for your lies, your homeless, your healthcare, the disparity between rich and poor.
Tony E.09/03/2020 17:58
Glory be to god,,bless her and her toddler..😇😇😇
Ann E.09/03/2020 08:24
No respect for post-partum women.
Monday Lee09/03/2020 05:12
Poppie K.09/03/2020 04:35
Wow! What a awesome human being.
Joyal V.09/02/2020 17:15
Powerful.
Beth G.09/02/2020 17:07
Government doesn't care about children. Example #3,472.
Carol W.09/02/2020 16:23
Thank you for being such a fine example of a strong woman who maintained poise in this situation!
Love T.09/02/2020 13:52
Elizabeth T.09/02/2020 13:51
Why can’t she vote absentee?