California's governor calls for an end to mass shootings

"What the hell is wrong with us?" Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling for an end to the cycle of gun violence in America after yet another mass shooting left at least 9 dead in San Jose, California.

05/27/2021 12:46 PM
6 comments

  • Eileen V.
    31 minutes

    I wish he could talk to America people then he would know everyone struggle

  • Pradip K.
    32 minutes

    First of all... Stop the selling of Arms to civiliana... Follow system of Japan... If you could do it then ok... Or else stop publishing such polished video's of sympathy... America is worlds biggest arm's selling country and you have made the world addicted to arm's as like a addicted person

  • Julie B.
    42 minutes

    Words mean nothing if it doesn’t change what is going on.. Not only in America but all other countries..

  • Starsarah C.
    an hour

    It's not America, it's the people , grow up

  • Patty S.
    an hour

    It’s not all of us, it’s men. Gun-man!

  • Juanita B.
    an hour

    We have got to get a grip about this "guns for everybody" mentality!

