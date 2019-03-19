Cancer Patient's Room Raided by Police

This terminally ill cancer patient's hospital room was searched by police after they suspected him of using marijuana.
Robert A.04/27/2019 05:12
Airmamba H.04/27/2019 04:56
Pendejos guardias
ChassieRod C.04/24/2019 00:13
Who said marijuana was a drug fkn cop
Antonio V.04/20/2019 22:00
This is just sad and pathetic. This is the US. Land of free and home of the brave. Whats free and brave about this?
Sandra C.04/19/2019 11:57
Do dey even got a warrant to search his stuff???🙄🤬
Greg L.04/15/2019 23:09
Come to Guam its legal!😀
Ricky F.04/13/2019 17:08
Land of the slaves that think they’re free 🤷🏻♂️
Retul B.04/12/2019 02:11
Bruh let him die in peace officer
Raquel G.04/05/2019 17:49
Instead of going out to find real criminals... They would rather mess with a cancer patient??? This is wrong on so many levels.
David R.04/01/2019 02:30
Im against Marijuana, never used never will however this is outrageous and stupid, this guy is dying for God sake, if were to find Marihuana by the time he got citation day he probably be death, stupid cops. The Rich make laws for the poor cause if it was a freaking senator the cops will bring the drugs for him o her.
Mabel R.03/31/2019 22:27
Wow😤😤😤😤
Sujan B.03/31/2019 16:40
bakhra
Ric I.03/30/2019 13:26
Pigs!
Chelsia O.03/29/2019 18:45
He just wanted to live his life peacefully and some bored hospital staffs decided that they want a hospital drama with cancer patient and polices in it May the staffs rot in hell
Lawrence C.03/29/2019 17:09
Ignorance is bliss. I dont hate the police i hate the system where they've illegalized a plant that cure people. (Pretty sure i made up illegalized)
Mikyah G.03/29/2019 15:30
You not even supposed to smoke in the hospital it doesn’t matter if it’s medical or not. And obviously it was the hospital who made the call. Police doesn’t show up to a random room just because they want to 😒
Pritam D.03/29/2019 09:11
too much drama over marijuana
Milton L.03/29/2019 00:06
guys they just doin their job. its just a search chill
Glen A.03/28/2019 04:00
NIGGAH if u got a call that somebody smelled marijuana in the room Arent you gonna be suspicious of the caller for knowing the scent of marijuana?
Derick M.03/27/2019 15:06
I can tell you how this went down, if the doctors knew he had the THC pills it might not have been a big deal. The Doctors ego got involved, let me explain they are running blood test and the THC is showing up and the doctor knows he hasn't prescribed it to him so the couldn't figure it out so they called the cops. The frightening part is this man is saying im in my last days and there is no empathy from the doctors or the police.